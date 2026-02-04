Latest Pelicans Report Portrays Delusional Front Office

The NBA Trade deadline concludes tomorrow, and the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to make a move. Many predicted substantial roster changes for a team that’s 13-39 on the year, basically in the cellar of the NBA. Couple that with the fact that New Orleans doesn’t have a first-round pick in next year’s draft or any second-round picks until 2030, then conventional wisdom suggests the Pelicans make a move.

Rumors circulated early in the trade season that players like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Yves Missi were drawing significant interest from rival NBA teams. Many felt like Murphy III and Jones would command high draft compensation to make the Pelicans pull the trigger on a move. Now, a new report states the Pelicans seem content to leave the roster mostly intact for the remainder of the year.

Delusional Pelicans Are About to Make Big Trade Deadline Mistake

A new report by NBA insider Matt Moore offers possible direction for the team ahead of the deadline. He writes, “Still, sources around the league have said the message they get from the Pelicans is they believe they have a playoff roster they just need the right combination of coaching and development to unlock it.” New Orleans seems content to wait for the development of its young rookies, Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, along with some of its veteran group, including Jones, Murphy III, and Zion Williamson.

The report didn’t say players like Dejounte Murray or Jordan Poole figure into those long-term plans in New Orleans. Poole has been benched, recording four straight healthy scratches, while Murray has not yet played this season after rupturing his Achilles tendon last year. Both players are due north of $30 million next season, which isn’t sustainable for the Pelicans to keep on the roster. Both players' trade values are at an all-time low, so finding a partner to offload may prove difficult for New Orleans in the foreseeable future. New Orleans is hovering near the tax apron line, and the team has never paid into the tax in its history.

New Orleans will miss the playoffs again this season for the 11th time in the last 15 years. Historically, the Pelicans have shown they don’t have the roster to compete, so one may ask why they think they do now. The rookies have been positive so far this season, and Williamson’s health has been a bonus lately. He recently played in his 26th straight game, the longest stretch of his career, but it’s clear that roster construction remains an issue for this franchise, and banking on the former No. 1 overall pick to stay healthy long-term is too big a gamble.

Other teams that have had far more success in the playoffs recently have already seen the writing on the wall and have pivoted to begin the rebuild. The Memphis Grizzlies traded former All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. this week for three future first-round picks, and many speculate Ja Morant will be next. Morant was drafted with the second pick behind Williamson in the 2019 NBA draft. Since joining the Grizzlies, Morant has led Memphis to four playoff appearances in six years. Williamson has yet to play in a playoff game in his career, yet the Pelicans seem content to hitch their wagon to him and the rest of the roster.

Next season figures to be shrouded in a deep cloud of uncertainty. New Orleans must find itself a head coach, deal with the same unaligned roster, and find some relevance before the fanbase becomes even more disinterested than it already is. If the Pelicans were to embrace a rebuild, the fanbase would be more understanding and patient regarding this team. If New Orleans does nothing and hopes the fans will continue their support, then that’s the literal definition of insanity in the Big Easy.

