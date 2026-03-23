Pelicans Have 3 Fascinating Extension Decisions to Make in the Offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans are trending in the right direction, but this season should be considered over. The organization and the fanbase are looking ahead, prioritizing the future over the present. This means that the focus has shifted to the offseason, and the Pelicans have several fascinating decisions to make, including contract extensions.

There are several Pelicans who will be extension-eligible this summer. Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, and Saddiq Bey can all sign long-term extensions with the team. We surely know that there will not be negotiations with Poole. The Pels will either trade him, cut him, or wait until the 2027 offseason for his contract to expire. The decisions on Bey, Murray, and Williamson are more complicated. Let's take a look.

Zion Williamson

The star power forward has two more years on his contract with the Pelicans, but can sign an extension this summer. His salaries for the next two seasons are non-guaranteed, but his health and availability this season have essentially guaranteed his 2026-27 salary. There are contract stipulations based on games played for next season that will determine the guarantee of his 2027-28 salary.

The decision whether to extend Williamson will be the most fascinating one the Pels make this season. Even if the Pels know that Williamson's long-term future is not in New Orleans, there may be a benefit in extending his contract. A team-friendly contract in the range of two years, $70 million, or three years, $100 million, could increase Williamson's trade value.

If Williamson is not interested in a new deal in that salary range, however, the Pelicans may be better off not extending him. Another maximum or near-max extension would severely hamstring the Pelicans' future flexibility.

The 25-year-old power forward has been healthy and productive this season, so whether he will be open to the idea of taking a pay cut on his next contract remains to be seen. The Pelicans should hold strong in negotiations with their franchise player.

Dejounte Murray

A month ago, this seemed like an easy decision. Murray was coming off a ruptured Achilles and hadn't played basketball in 13 months. The Pelicans had to see what the 29-year-old guard looked like before committing to him long-term. It was hard to imagine Murray playing at a level commensurate with his $30.8 million salary upon his return.

It turns out that not only has Murray not lost a step, but he is playing at a level higher than his pre-injury self in New Orleans.

Murray is due $32.8 million next season and has a player option for $30.7 million for the 2027-28 season. The two sides can come to a win-win agreement here. Perhaps Murray can turn down his player option and sign a longer-term deal with less annual average salary. This would guarantee him more money and give the Pelicans a more team-friendly contract that they can then trade for positive value.

However, this depends on Murray's expectations, both financially and in terms of his potential landing spots going forward.

Saddiq Bey

Bey has one of the most team-friendly deals in the entire league. Making only $6.1 million this season and $6.4 million next year, the veteran forward is providing starter value on a bench player salary. Plus, at 26 years old, coming off a major injury, he has the chance to be even better next season.

It behooves the Pelicans to lock Bey down to a multi-year deal in the offseason. Finding players with Bey's skill set is increasingly difficult in the NBA. Six-foot-eight forwards who can guard multiple positions, score at a high volume, and hit enough shots as an off-ball player are rare. Bey doesn't do anything at an elite level, but he also doesn't have any weaknesses in his game. Barring a major injury, Bey will always have suitors on the trade market as he is the type of player contenders are constantly looking for.

The standard mid-level exception in the NBA will be around $15 million next season. Any average annual salary less than that amount for Bey would be a good deal for the Pelicans.