Pelicans' Losing Streak Could Be a Blessing in Disguise Before Trade Deadline

The New Orleans Pelicans had righted the ship after the returns of Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole, going on a five-game winning streak. Immediately following that, however, the Pelicans suffered three straight losses with an average margin of 13 points. Two of those coming at Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns, a team that the Pelicans need to be able to beat at home to climb up the Western Conference standings, demonstrate how far they still are from being a competitive team this season. With an 8-25 record, the Pelicans are once again sitting at the bottom of the West.

This, however, may not be a bad thing. When the Pelicans started winning games, there was some fear among the fanbase that this could lead Joe Dumars & Co. to delude themselves into thinking that they don't need to be sellers at the trade deadline. There was a risk that the front office could stand pat or even be buyers to chase a meaningless Play-In spot after seeing the team performing better when fully healthy.

Pelicans' Recent Struggles Make Their Trade Deadline Decision Easier

Losing three games in a row should end that fantasy and save Dumars from himself. If there was any doubt within the organization about parting ways with Zion Williamson and other valuable veterans, being in last place in the West after 33 games in the regular season should silence those doubters.

The Pelicans have reportedly been hesitant to engage in trade discussions about Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy so far. In addition to those three, Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi are other trade candidates before the February 5 deadline. Alvarado and Missi are unlikely to bring back more than a second-round pick or two, but Jones and Murphy should generate significant interest in the market.

Murphy is only 25 years old and is on a team-friendly deal. The Pelicans' desire to keep him would be understandable, especially since his three-and-D skillset is such a good fit around Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen.

Keeping Jones, however, could be organizational malpractice, especially if the rumors of the Lakers' willingness to trade two first-round picks for him are true.

A Williamson trade is a tricky one to pull off during the season because of his tough fit, injury concerns, and salary, but the Pelicans should be more than willing to listen to offers.

A week ago, the chances of the Pelicans keeping all of these players seemed relatively high. Now that the Cinderella story of the winning streak has come to an end, the Pelicans have no choice but to aggressively sell at the trade deadline.

