Pelicans' Rookie Derik Queen Gaining Respect of Teammates and Peers

Fresh off an NBA Rising Star championship, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Derik Queen will now prepare for the final 26 games of the regular season. The Pelicans have long been out of contention for any playoff aspirations, but this final stretch of games is important for the young center. Queen has done his best to dispel the negative connection with his acquisition by New Orleans on draft night.

Critics slammed the Pelicans for trading an unprotected first-round pick next season to the Atlanta Hawks. After coming off their worst season in 19 years, the premise of giving up a future prized asset without protections seemed foolish, since most believed New Orleans would be near the bottom of the Western Conference again. The former Maryland star’s play is impressing his teammates and putting the NBA on notice of his immense talents.

During a road trip earlier in the season, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III spoke with R.Org’s Spencer Davies after a game in Cleveland and gave an unfiltered answer when asked about playing with his rookie teammate. “He’s really f—ng good,” Murphy III candidly revealed after watching Queen score 21 points, grab seven rebounds, and dish out five assists.

He continued, “Sorry to curse, but he’s really f—g good. As much as I talk s—t about him, I try to uplift him as well because what he’s doing is really special. It’s really dope.” Offensively, Queen has been especially productive in the first part of this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is first among NBA rookies in field goal percentage (49%) among those who have at least 375 attempts. He’s second in overall rebounds and assists amongst rookies. Queen has had his struggles on the defensive end, but has flashed playmaking potential, averaging one steal and a block per game.

Derik Queen's passing is a thing of beauty.



10 PTS/13 REB/8 AST/2 STL last night

Queen has been praised for his feel for the game offensively, often compared to Denver Nuggets megastar Nikola Jokic because of both players' ability to impact the game without relying on high-level athleticism. The rising star became the first rookie center in league history to record a 30-point triple-double in a game. His ball-handling and vision are among his best attributes early in his career.

Four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert recently gave Queen praise after a game, revealing he looks "comfortable" on the court at just 20 years of age. He also mentioned how fun it is to watch him on the court. Similar sentiments have been conveyed around the league about the special talent Queen displays on a nightly basis.

I asked Wolves Center Rudy Gobert his thoughts on #Pelicans rookie Derik Queen after their battle tonight. High praise was given from the 4x Defensive Player of the Year

He, along with fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears, represents the future in New Orleans, and their development is crucial to the Pelicans' success. The team decided to stand pat at the trade deadline. That means the organization feels confident it can turn this ship around with the current roster for next season. While many feel an offseason move will be made regarding either Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray, neither player is on the court now, so the personnel next year will be the same, barring a surprise offseason move.

Both rookies lead the NBA in games played this year, and the team should prioritize their playing time for the rest of the season. Queen revealed that one thing he likes about the NBA is that he can play at least every other day, whereas in college he played every three days or more. He understands his development is tied to finishing the season strong and preparing himself to remain special for this franchise in the future.

