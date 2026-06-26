Latest Jalen Duren Report Creates Fascinating Trade Opportunity for Pelicans

Despite the widespread expectation that the New Orleans Pelicans would be active in trade discussions around the 2026 NBA Draft, nothing has materialized so far. Instead, the Pelicans kept their powder dry, not moving Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, or any of their other veterans with trade value.

Yet, this doesn't mean that the Pelicans won't engage in trade talks over the next few weeks. In fact, a new report from The Athletic's Sam Amick could present the Pelicans with the perfect opportunity.

Jalen Duren Could Emerge as a Surprise Pelicans Target

On Friday, Amick reported that Pistons' All-NBA center Jalen Duren may be headed elsewhere in free agency. Contrary to the expectation that Duren would return to Detroit, the 22-year-old big man was underwhelmed by the Pistons' contract offers and is now exploring "sign-and-trade scenarios."

There is reportedly a big gap between what Duren is looking for in negotiations and what the Pistons are offering. Duren is eligible for a five-year, $287.1 million deal, significantly more than the four-year, $177 million he can get elsewhere. The Pistons are presumably offering something closer to the latter.

Unless this gap closes by Tuesday, when free agency officially kicks off, Duren will be one of the most sought-after trade candidates on the market.

The Pelicans don't have the cap space to give an offer sheet to Duren in restricted free agency, but they should have significant interest in a sign-and-trade. Not only do they desperately need a starting center, but they also have the matching salary that should interest the Pistons.

If Duren were truly available, there would be plenty of interest around the league. He is only 22, and he played at an All-NBA level last year. He has been improving since he came into the league, turning himself into a two-way force. He is one of the most efficient finishers in the league and has become a quality defensive option over the last two years.

The reason Duren presumably prefers a sign-and-trade scenario is to make sure the Pistons can't match the offer sheet and retain him. A sign-and-trade gives Duren more teams he can play for, including the Pelicans.

The problem here is that the Pistons would still have to agree to the trade. Even if Duren wants to head elsewhere, that team has to give Detroit enough for them to agree to a trade. Otherwise, the Pistons would rather have Duren get an offer sheet. They can then decide whether to match it or let him walk.

That is what makes the Pelicans an interesting landing spot. Detroit has shown a ton of interest in Trey Murphy. New Orleans also has other matching salaries, like Dejounte Murray, that the Pistons may be interested in.

A trade construction built around Murphy and Duren could be of interest to both teams. It's difficult to imagine the Pistons being able to acquire a better player than Murphy in any sign-and-trade scenario.

Paying over $40 million per year to Duren obviously carries its risks. But this is the type of big swing the Pelicans need to be making. Even if they need to overpay to acquire them, the Pelicans have to bring in more young talent and upside through the door. Given the clear positional need and on-court fit, Duren is a no-brainer target for the Pelicans. Whether Duren and the Pistons want to get a deal done with them, however, remains to be seen.