A Trey Murphy Trade Has Never Been More Likely Than It Is Now

The New Orleans Pelicans have consistently been adamant about their desire to keep Trey Murphy. Despite back-to-back seasons with fewer than 30 wins, the Pelicans have never relented, signaling an unwillingness to make Murphy available in trade talks.

For the first time, this may be changing.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that "this is the first time their new front office regime headed by Joe Dumars has been truly willing to field offers for Murphy."

Stein added that the Pelicans' asking price is high, but the trade interest for the 25-year-old sharpshooter "remains intense."

One has to assume that it will take a haul for the Pelicans to trade Murphy. Plus, Stein said that the Pelicans aren't actively trying to move Murphy, but are rather listening to offers.

Pelicans Are Inching Closer to Trading Trey Murphy

So, there is still a decent chance that Murphy stays in New Orleans, but refusing trade offers will be increasingly difficult for Joe Dumars & Co.

Considering the career season Murphy just had and the team-friendly contract he is on, the demand for him is understandable. His two-way skillset and upside, thanks to his age, also make him an attractive target for any team trying to become a contender.

That's why it's not surprising that the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers are reportedly the top two teams in the Trey Murphy sweepstakes.

This is an ideal scenario for the Pelicans.

The Pacers are trying to get back to title contention upon Tyrese Haliburton's return from an Achilles tear. The Pistons desperately need to add more firepower around Cade Cunningham to become a true championship contender.

The fact that these teams are division rivals who want to win the Eastern Conference next season could augur a bidding war. This could push the trade packages to a point where the Pelicans can't refuse.

The Pacers have already made their big move last trade deadline, giving up significant assets to acquire Ivica Zubac. But they still have two future first-round picks that they can trade, as well as good players like Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Obi Toppin.

Detroit has even more assets. Not only do they have a first-round pick that they can trade to the Pelicans this year, but they also control all of their future first-rounders. Plus, they have good young players like Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland.

Both teams are certainly capable of making strong enough offers for the Pelicans to finally cave in and trade Murphy. Which team has a better chance of landing him remains to be seen, but a Murphy trade has never been more likely than it is now.