Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Lands ‘Foul Hunting’ Criticism vs Pistons
Following the Game 3 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, the former team’s All-Star, Jalen Brunson, was called out by an anonymous NBA scout for “foul hunting.”
According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, executives and scouts have been wondering if the Knicks are truly championship contenders this year after loading up a top-heavy roster during the 2024 offseason.
Three games into the round-one series against the Pistons, the same questions are still there.
"Jalen foul hunting and holding the ball has really caught up with them," a Western Conference scout told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. "There's only so much you can do. That's a recipe to win a lot of regular-season games, but it's a huge load to carry on a nightly basis for playoff-heavy minutes when defenses have adjusted and loaded up. KAT and [OG Anunoby] have to play a role, and it's hard when [Brunson] has the ball in his hands so much of the time."
Brunson generated a lot of criticism after Game 2, when several sequences featured obvious foul-baiting on the offensive end. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t do his All-Stars any favors when he complained about the difference in free throws attempted between the two teams after the game, disregarding the fact that Brunson leads the NBA in free throws throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
When the Knicks failed to get somebody like Karl Anthony-Towns involved down the stretch of Game 2, a lot of pressure was riding on Brunson to put his clutch gene to the test once again. The All-Star got his numbers, but his team came up short.
Game 3 was a better sample for the Knicks, who made sure to get Towns going early. The star center led the team in scoring with 31 points. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges each scored at least 20 points, while Brunson produced 30 of his own.
The Knicks got a little bit from everybody in Game 3, resulting in a tight win for New York. While many remain skeptical of the Knicks’ long-term playoff outlook, they have a 2-1 lead over the Pistons heading into Game 4, which takes place in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.