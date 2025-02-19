Pistons Coach Speaks on Team's Mindset Coming out of All-Star Break
For the first time in over five years, the Detroit Pistons are still playing competitive basketball in the late stages of the regular season. Despite this being uncharted territory for the young squad, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is confident in the group's mindset.
It's rare for a team to have such a drastic turnaround in one year, but the Pistons have managed to pull it off. Following a season where they had the NBA's worst record, they are not battling for a playoff spot out of the All-Star break. Detroit currently finds themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record.
Following the Pistons last matchup before the break, Bickerstaff was asked about the team's focus when play resumes. Even with the week off, he has set the bar high for the Pistons to come out strong in their return to action.
“It’s our first go-around as a group, but what I know is they’ve been committed to each other,” Bickerstaff said. “So I don’t expect anything to be different coming out of the break. They’re playing with great spirit, they’re enjoying one another and I expect that to continue. The message is we want to be soaring out of the break and take advantage of that.”
Situations like this are where having a strong veteran presence is going to come in handy for the Pistons. Guys like Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley understand how important the final weeks of the season are, and can relay that to the rest of the team. They'll be called on to lead on and off the floor coming out of the break as Detroit looks to end its playoff drought.
Looking ahead for the Pistons, their first game is Friday night on the road. They'll travel to Texas where they'll face off against Victor Wembanyama and the new-look San Antonio Spurs.
