Police Say Luka Dončić's Dallas Home Was Burglarized During Mavericks' Road Trip
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić's home was broken into Friday according to a police report. Dončić and the Mavericks are currently on a four-game road trip, which began Friday against the Phoenix Suns.
No one was home at the time of the burglary attempt. Dončić and his family are safe, according to his business manager, Lara Beth Seager.
“No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," Seager said. "Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing."
The invasion on Dončić's home continues a recent string of burglary attempts on athlete's homes while they are away at games. Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks had his home broken into during a game in early November, while NFL stars Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have experienced similar recent incidents.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the NBA recently issued a memo warning players about a wave of recent break-ins to athlete's homes.