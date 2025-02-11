SI

Raptors Sign Newly Acquired Star Brandon Ingram to Three-Year Contract Extension

Ingram's lucrative new deal comes days after being traded to Toronto.

New Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has signed a three-year contract extension with the franchise.
The Toronto Raptors have signed newly acquired star forward Brandon Ingram to a three-year, $120 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a player option for the final year of the deal in the 2027-28 season.

Ingram was dealt to Toronto ahead of last week's NBA trade deadline by the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk and draft compensation. The Raptors made it a priority to extend Ingram, as he was an impending free agent this offseason on his previous contract that he signed with the Pelicans.

Ingram has been in and out of the lineup this season due to an ankle injury, but when healthy, he's been effective. In 18 games, he's averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. His trade ended a six-year stint in New Orleans.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

