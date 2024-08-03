Canada Gets Fortunate With Playoff Draw in Men's Basketball
Canada finally got lucky.
After drawing the toughest group in the preliminary round of men's basketball at the Paris Olympics, Canada has drawn the easier side of the playoff bracket and will be able to avoid the United States until the final should the two teams make it that far.
This was the draw Canada had been hoping for.
Despite a tough quarterfinal draw against France, the Canadian men now have a pathway to the final without having to take on the juggernaut Americans. A victory over France would set up the Canadians to play the winner of the Germany vs. Greece game where the Germans will be the favorites.
On the other side of the bracket, the United States will play Brazil while Serbia and Australia face off for a spot in the semifinal.
All four quarterfinal games will take place on Tuesday with Canada and France tipping off at noon ET. The four winners will advance to the semifinal on Thursday. If Canada can knock off France, it will be guaranteed a spot in a medal game on Saturday in Paris either for bronze or for gold.
Canada managed to navigate the so-called 'Group of Death' a perfect 3-0 with three hard-fought games against Spain, Australia, and Greece. The tough competition meant Canada couldn't build up a lead in point differential and ended up as the No. 3 seed, 27 points behind Germany who came out of Group B undefeated and will be the No. 2 seed behind the United States.
The last time Canada qualified for men's basketball, the senior men's team lost to France in the quarterfinal in Sydney.