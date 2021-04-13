NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Report: Jamal Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

Report: Jamal Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

Canada Basketball and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL tear
Author:
Publish date:

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Canada Basketball and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL tear

The Canadian men's national basketball team just got some devastating news.

Canadian and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has reportedly torn his ACL and will require season-ending surgery, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old star appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's Nuggets game. He immediately crumpled to the floor clutching his knee and pounding the court as he writhed in pain. A wheelchair was brought out to help him off the floor, but he opted to hobble into the locker room and did not return.

"Some of the coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. "It's just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully, we'll get some good news."

It's a tough blow for the Canadian men's national team who play in a must-win qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., at the end of June in order to advance to the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray has previously committed to playing in the Olympics before the COVID-19 pandemic altered the NBA's schedule. 

Murray is now expected to miss the remainder of the Nuggets season, the Victoria qualifiers, and the Tokyo Olympics.

Further Reading

Khem Birch Realizes Childhood Dream to Play for the Raptors

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Florida State's Scottie Barnes

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Arkansas' Moses Moody

USATSI_15887367_168390270_lowres
Canada Basketball

Report: Jamal Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

USATSI_15710483_168390270_lowres
News

Playoff Hopes Remain Alive as Raptors Get Set for Redemption Against Hawks

USATSI_15818738_168390270_lowres
News

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Arkansas' Moses Moody

USATSI_15764043_168390270_lowres
News

Mock Draft: Raptors Select Florida State's Scottie Barnes

USATSI_15883428_168390270_lowres
News

Khem Birch Realizes Childhood Dream to Play for the Raptors

USATSI_15882670_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors' Strange Season Continues with Rain Delayed Loss to the Knicks

USATSI_15745000_168390270_lowres (2)
News

OG Anunoby Out for Rest, Kyle Lowry Upgraded to Questionable vs. Knicks

USATSI_15383151_168390270_lowres
News

Underdog Raptors Face Knicks With Potential Playoff Implications on the Line