Report: Jamal Murray Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

The Canadian men's national basketball team just got some devastating news.

Canadian and Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has reportedly torn his ACL and will require season-ending surgery, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 24-year-old star appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's Nuggets game. He immediately crumpled to the floor clutching his knee and pounding the court as he writhed in pain. A wheelchair was brought out to help him off the floor, but he opted to hobble into the locker room and did not return.

"Some of the coaches said when they watched the replay, it looked like he hyperextended it," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. "It's just an awful feeling. Keep Jamal in your thoughts and prayers and hopefully, we'll get some good news."

It's a tough blow for the Canadian men's national team who play in a must-win qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., at the end of June in order to advance to the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray has previously committed to playing in the Olympics before the COVID-19 pandemic altered the NBA's schedule.

Murray is now expected to miss the remainder of the Nuggets season, the Victoria qualifiers, and the Tokyo Olympics.

