5-Star Mississauga Native Caleb Houstan Commits to Michigan

Aaron Rose

Canadian five-star prospect Caleb Houstan will be heading to Ann Arbour, Mich. next season to play for the Michigan Wolverines, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. 

The Mississauga native is the top ranked Canadian in the class of 2021. He's a 6-foot-8 forward out of Montverde Academy and will become the highest rated recruit to join Michigan since 2007, according to ESPN.

"Caleb is a great three-level scorer with elite shooting potential and great size," said Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown who ranks Houstan as one of four five-star Canadian recruits in the class of 2021. "He fits very well with Michigan's player profiles. They've done a great job developing long shooting scorers like Ignas Brazdeikis in the past and Caleb will likely follow suit to the NBA before long."

Houstan was the leading scorer on Canada's U16 National team in 2019, averaging 22.8 points en route to a silver medal at the FIBA U16 Championships in Brazil.

"He's a very competitive individual with a high IQ. In my opinion, he's the best shooter in Canada right now as far as our young Canadians go," said Dwayne Ramage, Houstan's former AAU coach. "He's been able to well round his game. Being able to shoot off the dribble, come off screens, and create for himself and others. His defensive instincts make him a very strong perimeter player, especially considering he's 6-foot-8."

The Wolverines beat out Duke, Virginia, and Alabama who were the other three teams in his final four.

"I was down to four great schools, but one definitely stood out to me the most. I decided to commit to Coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan," Houstan told Givony. "I was recruited by a lot of great schools, and I appreciate all the time they all spent with me and my family."

Michigan has recently found success with Canadians, landing Brazdeikis in 2018 and fellow Missisaugan Nik Stauskas in 2012.

Houtan's commitment leaves Charles Bediako as the top uncommitted Canadian in 2021. Bediako is a 6-foot-11 centre out of IMG Academy. He lists Duke, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, and Ohio State in his final five.

Canada Basketball

