Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Converse

Aaron Rose

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced his new shoe deal with Converse in a commercial that debuted Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander had been a Nike athlete since coming into the league in 2018, but decided to transition to Converse — a Nike subsidiary — when his Nike agent Adrian Stelly moved to Converse,according to The Athletic

In his new commercial, Gilgeous-Alexander says he wants to be "different from the pack" and mentions the fact that Canadian Basketball has been overlooked, much like Converse has been since Nike's takeoff in the 1980s.

The 21-year-old posted an Instagram photo on Tuesday of himself with what we now know was a Converse shoe in anticipation of the deal's announcement.

Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the NBA's most social media savvy players. His TikTok was ranked among the NBA's best by Sports Illustrated in April and his Instagram account is equally fashion-forward and creative.

