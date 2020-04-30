AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

True North: Inside the Rise of Toronto Basketball

AaronRose

The past few years have seen a boom in Canadian basketball talent like never before. From Andrew Wiggins to Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett, Southern Ontario has become a hotbed for basketball talent.

Today the Greater Toronto Area is packed with grassroots basketball programs and children vying to become the next Canadian basketball star.

For 31-year-old filmmaker Ryan Sidhoo, Toronto's basketball burgeoning basketball community presented a fascinating story and an opportunity to get back to his basketball roots.

His new documentary, "True North: Inside the Rise of Toronto Basketball" came out on Tuesday on the National Film Board's website and YouTube page as well as Red Bull TV.

"Basketball was something that was a passion of my household coming from my dad," said Sidhoo, a Vancouver native. "So I grew up with that in my DNA, and on the other hand, I got into filmmaking."

The documentary spans two years and tells the story of three Canadian boys trying to navigate Canada's grassroots basketball world. The boys come from very different athletic backgrounds and the documentary forces the viewer to contemplate the impact of hoop dreams.

"We kind of play with this idea of making it or what is making?" Sidhoo said. "Obviously it's a beautiful story that kids believe they could make the NBA and they can make it, but I think the definition of making it needs to change a little bit because if by 16 years old you know you're not going to make it then your failure. But if we change the definition of making, ... you can still be involved in the industry basketball and get paid from basketball and be around the game and then that could still satisfy your love for the game. When we're just saying you can be the next LeBron James and that's the only way to make it, that's quite dangerous."

That darker side of the industry really concerned Sidhoo who said it made him look at the basketball world very differently.

 "It's sad because what's happening is that basically the kids are becoming a commodity at 12 years old," Sidhoo said. "It was just a tough pill to swallow to see how much of a business it is and how exploitative it is."

The full documentary can be found below or on the National Film Board's or Red Bull TV's website.

Comments

Canada Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mathurin, Prosper pioneers at NBA Academy

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin, Clemson's Olivier-Maxence Prosper paving new path to NCAA through NBA Academy in Mexico City

AaronRose

COVID-19 presenting mental health challenges

Athletes battling psychological impact of COVID-19

AaronRose

Nick Nurse raising money for COVID-19 relief

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse selling t-shirts to support COVID-19 relief

AaronRose

Vince Carter at peace with his final NBA season

Vince Carter thrilled to have mended relationship with the Toronto Raptors

AaronRose

AJ Lawson, Andrew Nembhard declare for NBA draft

South Carolina's AJ Lawson, Florida's Andrew Nembhard to test NBA draft waters

AaronRose

NBA to begin reopening practice facilities where permitted

Voluntary workouts to be allowed where stay-at-home orders have eased

AaronRose

Scotiabank Arena to become giant kitchen during pandemic

MLSE working to create 10,000 meals a day for Toronto's healthcare workers

AaronRose

Karim Mane to test NBA draft waters

Five-star Canadian basketball prospect Karim Mane entering NBA draft

AaronRose

Fred VanVleet putting contract situation into perspective

NBA's COVID-19 stoppage could cost Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet millions in contract earnings

AaronRose

Canada Basketball should have NBA players in Olympic qualifiers

Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be available for 2021 Victoria Olympic qualifiers, according to Canada Basketball president Glen Grunwald

AaronRose