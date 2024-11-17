NBA Admits to 4 Missed Calls in Raptors-Celtics L2M Report
Jayson Tatum traveled before hitting a game-winning three-pointer to lead the Boston Celtics past the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, according to the NBA's Last 2 Minutes report.
It was one of four incorrect calls made by the officials in the final two minutes of regulation and five minutes of overtime, the league said. Had Tatum been correctly called for moving his pivot foot, Toronto would have regained possession in the final seconds with a chance to beat the Celtics.
There was, however, another incorrect call on the same play that should have gone against Toronto. Moments before Tatum traveled, Davion Mitchell should have been called for a personal foul when he bumped into Jaylen Brown who was trying to set a screen for Tatum. There was no foul called on the play, but the league determined Mitchell delivered enough contact to warrant a foul.
The only other incorrect calls came late in the fourth quarter.
Jakob Poeltl should have been called for a three-second violation with 26 seconds to go in the fourth. On that same play, Tatum should have been called for a personal foul when he initiated contact with Poeltl's lower body as the Raptors big man attempted to gather for a shot attempt. Neither call was made and the play ultimately resulted in a turnover as Poeltl stumbled and the ball bounced out of bounds.
The league determined all the other calls made in the final seven minutes of the game were correct.
The loss moved Toronto to 2-12 for the season.