Report: Former Raptor Bruno Caboclo inadvertently breaks quarantine

Former Toronto Raptor first-round pick Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke the NBA's quarantine rules, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Zach Lowe, Malika Andrews and Tim Bontemps.

Caboclo, now a member of the Houston Rockets, reportedly left his room during the NBA's initial quarantine period because he was "unaware" of the league's rules, according to MacMahon's source.

The 6-foot-9 Brazilian was acquired by the Rockets in February as another small-ball center they hoped could make an impact in limited minutes. He had been averaging 2.7 points and two rebounds in 27 games this season split between Memphis and Houston.

The Rockets have been one of the teams hit by the COVID-19 virus. The team's star point guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus and is away from the team quarantining.

James Harden has also been away from the team, though no reason has been provided for his absence.

Houston expecting to have both Westbrook and Harden, along with Luc Mbah a Moute in Orlando by mid-week, according to Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

The Toronto Raptors will open their scrimmage schedule against Houston on July 24.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.



- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.