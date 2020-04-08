Canadian Nate Darling NBA scouting report

Canadian Nate Darling announced his intention to enter his name in the 2020 NBA draft on Tuesday.

Darling — a 6-foot-5 guard from Halifax — led all Canadian NCAA players in scoring this season, averaging 21 points per game at Delaware, according to RealGM.

He had a breakout 2019-20 campaign after being forced to sit out having transferred from the University of Alabama at Birmingham following his 2017-18 season.

Darling saw his scoring average double between his sophomore season at UAB and junior season at Delaware where he shot 44.6% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range.

He projects as a late second round pick or undrafted player, according to Wesley Brown, a Canadian basketball scout and president of the Monday Morning Scouting Report.

"Most guys in the NBA with his type of skill set, their role is minimized to becoming just a shooter, but I think he's capable of more," Brown said. "I would say he projects as more of a shooter who can attack close outs pretty well and make good decisions out of that, but he's probably going to be just a shooter.

"The one question mark other than his athleticism would be that he didn't play at that high of a level, so teams might be hesitant, but he's definitely got a shot in the second round. ... It'll come down to beauty in the eye of the beholder."

Darling joins Canadians Marcus Carr from Minnesota and Isiaha Mike from SMU who have entered their names for the NBA draft.