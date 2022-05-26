Skip to main content
Canadian Prospect Elijah Fisher Announces Commitment to Texas Tech

Canadian basketball prospect Elijah Fisher has committed to Texas Tech to play collegiate basketball next year

It's been a half decade since Elijah Fisher first broke onto the Canadian prep scene as the country's next basketball superstar.

For years he was the face of the Crestwood Prep basketball program and the most highly-touted prospect in the country. Now, he'll be moving on, having decided to reclassify and head to Texas Tech to play collegiately, he told Sportsnet's Tim & Friends on Thursday afternoon.

Fisher, a 6-foot-6 wing, had been considered a five-star prospect and the 20th ranked player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He'd picked up offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and Florida, and was considering playing overseas or in the G League, his father, Rohan Fisher, told AllRaptors in February.

