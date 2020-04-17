Sam Mitchell reportedly being considered as coach for new G-League team

Former Toronto Raptors coach Sam Mitchell might be on his way back to the coaching ranks.

Largely lost in the shuffle of Jalen Green's commitment to the NBA G-League yesterday, was a report from ESPN that Mitchell is being considered as the team's inaugural coach.

Mitchell has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2015-16 season in which he coached the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 29-53 record.

He spent five seasons in Toronto, accumulating a 156-189 record with the club. His tenure was highlighted by a winning 47-35 record in 2006-07 in which he won the NBA's Coach of the Year award.

The new team will reportedly be based in California and be made up of top prospects and veteran players willing to help mentor their younger teammates, according to ESPN. Green's fellow five-star prospect Isaiah Todd, who recently decommitted from Michigan to play professionally, will reportedly be on the team as well.

Other candidates to join the team include Makur Maker, Kai Soto and Canadian Karim Mane, according to ESPN.

Mitchell was part of Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at the University of Memphis for the 2018-19 season before the two parties decided to part ways.

"He spent just one season under Hardaway and was known by the players as the assistant with a lot of tough love and humor," according to Drew Hill of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Mitchell was Green's AAU coach in the Spring of 2018, but according to The Athletic's John Martin, Mitchell was not very active in Green's recruiting to Memphis and the perception that the two had a meaningful connection is "not the case."