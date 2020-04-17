AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Sam Mitchell reportedly being considered as coach for new G-League team

AaronRose

Former Toronto Raptors coach Sam Mitchell might be on his way back to the coaching ranks.

Largely lost in the shuffle of Jalen Green's commitment to the NBA G-League yesterday, was a report from ESPN that Mitchell is being considered as the team's inaugural coach.

Mitchell has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2015-16 season in which he coached the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 29-53 record.

He spent five seasons in Toronto, accumulating a 156-189 record with the club. His tenure was highlighted by a winning 47-35 record in 2006-07 in which he won the NBA's Coach of the Year award.

The new team will reportedly be based in California and be made up of top prospects and veteran players willing to help mentor their younger teammates, according to ESPN. Green's fellow five-star prospect Isaiah Todd, who recently decommitted from Michigan to play professionally, will reportedly be on the team as well.

Other candidates to join the team include Makur Maker, Kai Soto and Canadian Karim Mane, according to ESPN.

Mitchell was part of Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at the University of Memphis for the 2018-19 season before the two parties decided to part ways.

"He spent just one season under Hardaway and was known by the players as the assistant with a lot of tough love and humor," according to Drew Hill of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Mitchell was Green's AAU coach in the Spring of 2018, but according to The Athletic's John Martin, Mitchell was not very active in Green's recruiting to Memphis and the perception that the two had a meaningful connection is "not the case."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jalen Green's decision could have ripple effect in Canada

Karim Mane, Charles Bediako and Elijah Fisher could be among the top Canadian basketball players following Jalen Green's path

AaronRose

Return to basketball may be possible this year

NBA "optimistic" about saving the season, the Athletic reports

AaronRose

What if the Raptors always made the right draft pick?

The Toronto Raptors starters might be Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Nikola Jokic

AaronRose

Canadian basketball prospects in Mexico were lucky to get out safe

Bennedict Mathurin, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Tre-Vaughn Minott at the NBA Academy in Latin America had to make early exits from Mexico

AaronRose

Masai Ujiri not surprised by Raptors success

Raptors Masai Ujiri talks building a champion, saying goodbye to DeMar DeRozan and relationship with Kawhi Leonard

AaronRose

NBA Planning 25-Day Window to Resume Season

NBA hoping to deploy return-to-play plan, according to ESPN

AaronRose

H-O-R-S-E could have been so much more

No dunking, lacking star power, poor video quality doomed ESPN's H-O-R-S-E broadcast

AaronRose

NBA season unlikely to return without practice period

NBA teams have expressed a desire for warm-up time after pandemic, according to Baxter Holmes

AaronRose

Serge Ibaka wants to re-sign in Toronto

Raptors forward told HollywoodUnlocked he sees no reason to leave Toronto

AaronRose

Has the NBA seen the last of Vince Carter?

Vince Carter's legacy more grey than black or white in Toronto

AaronRose