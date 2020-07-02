Jordan Loyd get his Raptors ring

Over a year after the Toronto Raptors clinched the franchise's first NBA championship, Jordan Loyd finally got his ring.

The Raptors can be somewhat forgiven for forgetting about Loyd for so long. The 26-year-old guard from Chicago played in just 12 games for Toronto last year and none in the playoffs.

Loyd's most memorable Raptors contribution came as the "Random Guy in a Suit" beside Kawhi Leonard as Lenoard's Game 7 Eastern Conference semifinals winning shot bounced on the rim against the 76ers.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Loyd spent this past season playing for Valencia in Spain, where he averaged 11.9 points, 2.2 assists, and one steal between the ACB league and Euroleague.

He reportedly signed a deal to join Serbia's KK Crvena zvezda on Wednesday.

Loyd previously averaged 22.5 points, six assists, and nearly six rebounds in 41 games with the Raptors 905 last season. He was picked up by the Raptors after an impressive showing in the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Prior to that he played overseas and had a brief stint with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2016-17.

