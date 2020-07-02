AllRaptors

Jordan Loyd get his Raptors ring

Aaron Rose

Over a year after the Toronto Raptors clinched the franchise's first NBA championship, Jordan Loyd finally got his ring.

The Raptors can be somewhat forgiven for forgetting about Loyd for so long. The 26-year-old guard from Chicago played in just 12 games for Toronto last year and none in the playoffs.

Loyd's most memorable Raptors contribution came as the "Random Guy in a Suit" beside Kawhi Leonard as Lenoard's Game 7 Eastern Conference semifinals winning shot bounced on the rim against the 76ers.

USATSI_12695335_168390270_lowres
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Loyd spent this past season playing for Valencia in Spain, where he averaged 11.9 points, 2.2 assists, and one steal between the ACB league and Euroleague.

He reportedly signed a deal to join Serbia's KK Crvena zvezda on Wednesday.

Loyd previously averaged 22.5 points, six assists, and nearly six rebounds in 41 games with the Raptors 905 last season. He was picked up by the Raptors after an impressive showing in the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Prior to that he played overseas and had a brief stint with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2016-17.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is "Skinny" Marc Gasol good for the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has reformed his body during the NBA hiatus, but is it a good thing for the team?

Aaron Rose

What if Bosh had gone to Cleveland? Is Jimmy Butler a Raptor?

The Toronto Raptors could have had Jimmy Butler if Chris Bosh had joined Cleveland instead of pairing up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami

Aaron Rose

Nurse & Powell speak to Raptors media

Raptors coach Nick Nurse and guard Norman Powell spoke to Toronto Raptors media Tuesday

Aaron Rose

Kymahni Bent is no stranger to pressure

Smoke Dawg's brother Kymahni Bent on losing a loved one and fulfilling his basketball potential despite the COVID-19 shutdown

Aaron Rose

VanVleet: It’s terrible timing. But that’s been 2020

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks about Black Lives Matter protests and the NBA's return

Aaron Rose

Ujiri: Optimistic next season will be played with fans

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is optimistic the 2021 NBA season will be played in front of fans

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Nurse on Florida: "I feel really safe here"

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse told ESPN he feels "really safe here" inside the team's bubble. The Raptors are the first team to move into the NBA's bubble.

Aaron Rose

How safe are the Raptors in the second seed?

The Toronto Raptors would really have to stumble for the Boston Celtics to clinch the second seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs

Aaron Rose

Should the Raptors retire Vince Carter's jersey? A look around the NBA for answers

The Toronto Raptors can look to Carmelo Anthony and Blake Griffin's careers to shed some light on the complexities of retiring Vince Carter's jersey

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors open playoffs vs. the L.A. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors schedule for the NBA's return in Orlando has been released

Aaron Rose