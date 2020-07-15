AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Marc Gasol didn't wait long to start reshaping his body

Aaron Rose

It wasn't long into the NBA's COVID-19 shutdown that Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol got to work reshaping his body.

The first three-quarters of 2019-20 season had been the worst of Gasol's career from a health standpoint. He battled a nagging hamstring injury for most of the year and rarely seemed to be fully healthy for Toronto.

"It was a frustrating season for me personally because I could never get into a rhythm and help the team the way I should be helping the team," Gasol said.

After nearly a year of non-stop basketball, first helping to lead the Raptors to a NBA championship and then leading Spain to a FIBA World Cup championship, Gasol's body needed some rest.

"Those are two very taxing efforts right," Gasol said. "If you only take money out of the bank and never put money in the bank and you're gonna go broke."

So when the opportunity arose to rest, rehabilitate, and reshape his body, Gasol took full advantage.

"As soon as... we got informed the facility was closing down, I got together with my team on a phone call and got going on a plan to resolve these ongoing issues," he said.

Though he wouldn't say exactly how much weight he lost or turned into muscle, the difference in his body has been clear to his teammates.

"He looks great, moving well, moving fast, he's handling the ball. Just the change that he's made is super drastic," Patrick McCaw said. "It's just going to add another dynamic to our team."

Gasol's ability to stay healthy when the season returns is going to be a big factor in Toronto's chances to repeat as champions. His post presence on the defensive end is second to none on the team and his passing ability is as good as it gets on the offensive side.

"Any time we can get him the ball, good things happen," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on Sunday.

Now it just comes down to finding that rhythm and keeping it going as Gasol and the Raptors look toward the season's return and eventually the playoffs.

"Everything in the NBA and professional sport, I think, has a lot to do with rhythm and timing," Gasol said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raptors' diversity leading to productive social conversations

The Toronto Raptors organization has recently been known in part for its diversity. Those varying views have led to productive conversations about social change

Aaron Rose

Jonas Valanciunas is a fishing enthusiast

Memphis Grizzlies and former Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas loves fishing and quarantine hasn't changed that one bit.

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors and Grizzlies to wear throwbacks on Aug. 9

The Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies will reportedly wear their 1995, NBA throwback jerseys on August 9.

Aaron Rose

by

RAPFANFAV

Two players test positive for COVID-19 in NBA bubble

The NBA announced two of 322 players have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Disney bubble

Aaron Rose

Report: Former Raptor Bruno Caboclo inadvertently breaks quarantine

Former Raptors forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke the NBA's quarantine, according to ESPN

Aaron Rose

Lowry calls NBA safety protocols "top-notch"

Raptors Kyle Lowry heaped praise on the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, calling the league's decisions "top-notch."

Aaron Rose

Gasol could be provide key to opening up Raptors' halfcourt offense

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol could be the key to opening up Toronto's halfcourt offense when the NBA season returns

Aaron Rose

Lu Dort says he will wear Haitian Creole on his jersey

Oklahoma City Thunder's Lu Dort says he will wear Haitian Creole on his jersey when the NBA returns. Dort is from Montreal and the son of Haitian immigrants.

Aaron Rose

Raptors return to court for first time since March shutdown

The Toronto Raptors returned to the court for five-on-five drills for the first time since the NBA shut down on March 11

Aaron Rose

Vanderbilt lands commitment from Canadian Trevon Thomas

The Vanderbilt Commodores land Crestwood's Trevon Thomas for 2020. Thomas is cousins with Canadian Elijah Fisher who hold a Vanderbilt offer

Aaron Rose