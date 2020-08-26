SI.com
Bucks, Magic boycotting Game 5

Aaron Rose

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN.

The decision comes after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc.

The idea of boycotting games has been discussed repeatedly by Toronto Raptors players, who met with Boston Celtics players last night for a players-only meeting to discuss the idea.

"I think it’s been talked about," Raptors guard Norman Powell said Tuesday. "There are a lot of things that are being talked about in how to approach this sensitive issue."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said the topic was discussed by players throughout the past two days.

“I don’t think I can put a percentage on it or anything. Again it’s ongoing discussions. I think it is on the table," Nurse said of a boycott. "There are some other ideas that are on the table as well. I don’t know, it’s kind of the way things are in the state of the world right now. You kind of got to prepare the best you can for what you think is going to happen in a day and if something changes, you better be ready to switch course. It’s been a strange year for that but we are kind of, the way we are living right now is you got to take what comes and do then try to do what you can about it and do the best you can with it, right?"

The duration of the boycott remains unclear, according to Nurse.

"I have heard a couple of our guys say that they're thinking about going home," Nurse said. "I don't know if that's a team-wide thing."

More to come.

