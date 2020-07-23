AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Ibaka, Davis continuing to fight for justice and respect

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka just wants respect.

It's the message he wants to send with his jersey statement "Respect Us" when the NBA season returns.

"I feel like we need respect," Ibaka said Wednesday. "Me, coming from Congo, even out there they don't really respect us. So to me, my message is about respect."

To Ibaka, creating social justice is all about respecting one another. It's something he wants to change not just in the United States where he said he's fighting to end racial discrimination, but around the world including in his home country of Congo.

"I want them to know that we deserve respect," Ibaka said of the children in Congo. "Right now we are in 2020 and we want to fight for that. We want to have respect because we earned it and we deserve that. I want every kid in Africa to know that they deserve respect. Anybody, if you're Black, Yellow, anybody."

That fight for justice is something the Raptors have focused on since the killing of George Floyd on May 25. The organization decorated its team bus with a "Black Lives Matter" message, it added the message to its media backdrop, and it's become a common theme during players' media availabilities. 

"We want justice for Breonna Taylor," Ibaka said of the 26-year-old Black woman killed by Louisville police on March 13. "She deserves justice."

Terence Davis II sent the same message during his media availability Wednesday. He made it known he didn't want to talk about anything other than Taylor's killing.

"We're just keeping the focus on Breonna Taylor's killers right now. That's what I want to keep the focus on," Davis said. "I just want to keep the focus on what's really going on in the world and all the social injustice going on."

Davis' decision to only speak about Taylor's follows that of other players throughout the league. The Clippers' Paul George, Lakers' Caruso, Celtics' Marcus Smart are just some of the NBA players who have dedicated their media availabilities to talking about Taylor.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets will present intriguing challenge to Raptors' Jumbo Lineup

The Raptors' Jumbo Lineup may face a fascinating test against the Rockets' super small ball style during Friday's scrimmage

Aaron Rose

NCAA student-athletes ask Congress to hear their voices in NIL hearing

NCAA athletes are asking Congress to hear their voices during national name, image and likeness hearings

Aaron Rose

VanVleet's wisdom shining off the court for the Raptors

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is more concerned about Breonna Taylor's killers being free than what he is and isn't allowed to put on his jersey

Aaron Rose

Success breeds success for Raptors' developmental program

The Raptors have been one of the NBA's best developmental organization thanks in part to the way their older players inspire younger rookies to stay ready

Aaron Rose

NBA announces zero new player positive COIVD-19 tests

The NBA announced zero new positive COVID-19 tests during its latest round of testing

Aaron Rose

Reaching LeBron-level passing skills among Siakam's final hurdles

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam says he can learn from everyone. Conquering LeBron James-level passing is among his final hurdles to superstar status

Aaron Rose

Raptors release TV schedule

The Toronto Raptors have announced their TV schedule for the remaining games

Aaron Rose

Nick Nurse wants Americans abroad to vote this November

Raptors coach Nick Nurse wants Americans living in Canada to vote in the federal election this November

Aaron Rose

Webster: Scrimmages games to look & feel like real games

The Toronto Raptors' scrimmage games will be treated like real NBA games, according to general manager Bobby Webster

Aaron Rose

Raptors seeding games will be crucial for bulked up Boucher

The Toronto Raptors' eight NBA seeding games will be key for Chris Boucher, who has added 15 pounds during the COVID-19 break

Aaron Rose