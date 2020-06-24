Report: NBA games to be played "all day long"

Get ready for basketball "all day long," according to Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins.

Though the NBA has yet to announce an official schedule, Martins told Orange County Florida officials that the NBA will be "played all day long at three different facilities at the ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World," according to Keith Smith.

Smith Tweeted that the NBA's first game is expected to start in the early afternoon, with the subsequent games staggered after two-hour cleaning periods.

The games will likely be aired on each team's regional sports network, according to Smith, meaning the Toronto Raptors will have their games split between TSN and Sportsnet.

The NBA season is scheduled to return in Orlando on June 30 with 22 teams competing in eight regular season games before the playoffs commence on August 17.

The Toronto Raptors are currently in Fort Myers, Florida, where they will train for the next few weeks until relocating to Orlando before the season returns.

The league has begun testing players for COVID-19 and coronavirus antibodies as of Tuesday, June 24.

