Series Preview: Raptors should have no trouble with Nets

Six years ago Toronto Raptors then-general manager, now-president Masai Ujiri stepped onto a stage in Jurassic Park and said the two words that would mark the beginning of a new era of Raptors basketball.

"F*ck Brooklyn!"

Back then, the Raptors were the young, unheralded, upstart organization trying to shed nearly two decades of mediocrity. On the other side, the aging Nets were trying to muster one last run with Paul Peirce, Kevin Garnett, and Joe Johnson leading the way.

It was Toronto's first taste of playoff basketball in six years and looking back on it Kyle Lowry said playing that Nets team taught him what it meant to be a great team.

Now, six years later, the roles have reversed. This Raptors team has the rings and playoff experience on their side while the Nets enter the series as serious underdogs without almost all of their top players.

That being said, the Nets have been one of the surprises of the NBA's return. They've gone 5-3 in the bubble with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers

"They've got a lot of guys who are playing with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence right now," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "They certainly earned and deserve this playoff berth and we will respect them, for sure. We will have to prepare and play really well to beat them."

Here's a look at how the series shakes down:

Starters:

The Raptors will go with their traditional starting five of Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Marc Gasol. It's a group that has played 361 minutes in 22 games together and have a Net Rating of 12.9.

On the other side, the Nets are expected to counter with Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Caris Levert, Rodions Kurucs, and Jarrett Allen. They've played a total of 42 minutes together this year with a Net Rating of 0.8, according to NBA stats.

There isn't really much to say here. If the Nets were fully healthy, they'd present a really scary opponent to Toronto and one that Raptors fans should fear next year, but for now this is a lopsided equation.

Bench:

If this series gets tight, Nurse will have no problem going with a seven or eight-man rotation with Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka the first two off the bench with Terence Davis II and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson mixing in as the eighth man when necessary. Otherwise, the Raptors might go nine or ten deep as they look to keep Chris Boucher and Matt Thomas just in case they're called on later in the playoffs.

For Brooklyn, the bench is pretty tight with Tyler Johnson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Chris Chiozza all expected to play along with Jamal Crawford, who is expected to return from a hamstring injury after playing just six minutes this season.

With so many injuries to Brooklyn, Toronto once again has a massive edge here.

The Nets will win the series if...

If LeVert is the best player in the series, Harris gets hot from 3-point range, and the Nets dominate the boards, Toronto could lose.

It's all incredibly unlikely to happen. Even though LeVert has looked really good in the bubble, averaging 25 points, with nearly seven assists and five rebounds on 48% shooting, the much larger sample size of the season suggests he's not the best player in the series.

Brooklyn's 3-point shooting could be a little problematic if the Nets get lucky. They've taken the fourth-most 3-pointers of any team since the NBA returned, averaging just over 40 attempts per game. Harris is certainly the scariest Nets shooter, shooting 42.4% from 3-point range this season and 54.1% inside the bubble. If he gets hot, it could give the Raptors some trouble for a game or two.

And it's possible the Raptors could overlook Brooklyn, but based on what VanVleet said Saturday, that won't be an issue.

"From my perspective, I just think every team in the playoffs is dangerous," VanVleet said. "They’re talented enough to be here. It’s not like we’re going in disrespecting them or overlooking them. We know what we have to do to go out and perform. Obviously we’re confident in our abilities, but we’re going to have to go out there and play and the rest will take care of itself."

The Raptors will win the series if...

If the better team wins most games, the Raptors won't have trouble against Brooklyn. They're too talented and too experienced to have a hiccup here.

Pick:

Raptors in four. 🧹🧹