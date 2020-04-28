Nick Nurse raising money for COVID-19 relief

If you've been dying to wear Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's championship face on your chest, well now you can.

Nick Nurse and the Nick Nurse Foundation are selling limited edition t-shirts to support COVID-19 relief.

The shirts, designed by Artur Aquino, cost $35 with the profits going directly to COVID-19 relief, according to Nurse's website.

Nurse's foundation was started just over a month ago and is meant to support children and young adults through exposure to music, sports, and literacy.

The shirts can be purchased on Nurse's charity website.