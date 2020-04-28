AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Nick Nurse raising money for COVID-19 relief

AaronRose

If you've been dying to wear Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's championship face on your chest, well now you can.

Nick Nurse and the Nick Nurse Foundation are selling limited edition t-shirts to support COVID-19 relief.

Nick-Nurse-COVID19-short

The shirts, designed by Artur Aquino, cost $35 with the profits going directly to COVID-19 relief, according to Nurse's website.

Nurse's foundation was started just over a month ago and is meant to support children and young adults through exposure to music, sports, and literacy.

The shirts can be purchased on Nurse's charity website.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vince Carter at peace with his final NBA season

Vince Carter thrilled to have mended relationship with the Toronto Raptors

AaronRose

AJ Lawson, Andrew Nembhard declare for NBA draft

South Carolina's AJ Lawson, Florida's Andrew Nembhard to test NBA draft waters

AaronRose

NBA to begin reopening practice facilities where permitted

Voluntary workouts to be allowed where stay-at-home orders have eased

AaronRose

Scotiabank Arena to become giant kitchen during pandemic

MLSE working to create 10,000 meals a day for Toronto's healthcare workers

AaronRose

Karim Mane to test NBA draft waters

Five-star Canadian basketball prospect Karim Mane entering NBA draft

AaronRose

Fred VanVleet putting contract situation into perspective

NBA's COVID-19 stoppage could cost Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet millions in contract earnings

AaronRose

Canada Basketball should have NBA players in Olympic qualifiers

Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be available for 2021 Victoria Olympic qualifiers, according to Canada Basketball president Glen Grunwald

AaronRose

Michael Jordan found his kryptonite in Toronto

Michael Jordan averaged just 20.5 points per game against the Toronto Raptors

AaronRose

by

Laur52

Crestwood's Trevon Thomas' recruiting turned upside-down by COVID-19

Crestwood's Trevon Thomas looking for college offers after high-major programs interest disappeared as pandemic worsened

AaronRose

Sam Mitchell reportedly being considered as coach for new G-League team

Sam Mitchell may be Jalen Green's newest coach in NBA G-League, according to ESPN

AaronRose