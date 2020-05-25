Norman Powell's Top Career Dunks

From Vince Carter to Jamario Moon, DeMar DeRozan and Terrence Ross, the Toronto Raptors have had no shortage of high-flying slam dunk superstars. It's made any list of the top dunkers in franchise history a tough lineup to crack. One dunker that definitely deserves some more recognition: Norman Powell.

The 6-foot-3 Powell has been a high flyer since his high school days when he won the 2011 San Diego All-Star Game Dunk Contest.

Since breaking into the league as a second-round pick in 2015, Powell has thrown down 106 dunks, according to NBA tracking data. This season he was one of the best isolation players on the team, averaging 1.17 points per isolation possession (94th percentile in the NBA), per to NBA stats, and he's in the 53rd percentile when handling the rock in the pick and roll. He's dominant when driving to the hoop and it's made for some acrobatic highlight-reel dunks over his Toronto tenure.

So today, on his 27th birthday, it's worth taking a look back at some of Powell's most impressive dunks.

January 31, 2020: Powell puts Detroit's Andre Drummond on a poster

April 24, 2017: Powell shows why he's the Bucks Killer

December 14, 2019: Powell shows Brooklyn a windmill slam

April 26, 2016: Playoff Powell takes to the air vs. Indiana

January 31, 2017: Powell gives Anthony Davis an NBA Facial

January 17, 2020: Powell dunks over Washington's 7-foot-1 Anzejs Pasecniks

December 16, 2019: Pascal Siakam throws it up to Powell vs. Cleveland

April 12, 2016: Powell throws down a windmill slam over Philly

Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.