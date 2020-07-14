Report: Raptors and Grizzlies to wear throwbacks on Aug. 9

The Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies will turn back the clocks on August 9 and wear their 1995 throwback uniforms, according to LockerVision.

It'll be a throwback to the early days for both franchises when the Grizzlies were still in Vancouver and the teams competed for the Naismith Cup. Back then, the Raptors were 4-1 against the Grizzlies in the series, before Vancouver relocated to Memphis in 2001.

The Raptors will reportedly wear the white, dinosaur uniforms that they wore earlier in the season against Milwaukee. On the other side, Memphis will wear its teal throwback jerseys from the mid-90s.

For Raptors fans, it'll be a chance to see a pair of young Canadian stars in Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke, along with former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas. The trio has averaged 15.7, 12.9, and 14.9 points respectively for Memphis.

Grizzlies fans will get to see Marc Gasol again, after the 6-foot-11 Spaniard spent 11 seasons in Memphis.

The game was originally scheduled for March 30, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be the Raptors' fifth seeding game, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.



- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.