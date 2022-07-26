Skip to main content

Former Raptor Leaks 2018 Playoff Scouting Report on LeBron James, John Wall, & Bradley Beal

Former Toronto Raptors center Lucas Nogueira leaked the team's 2018 scouting reports vs. LeBron James, Bradley Beal, and John Wall
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors' 2018 playoff scouting reports have suddenly been declassified.

The Toronto Raptors' 2018 scouting report for Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

Toronto's 2018 Scouting Report vs. LeBron James

The Toronto Raptors' 2018 scouting report for Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

1 / 3

Former Raptors center Lucas "Bebe" Nogueira posted videos of Toronto's 2018 scouting reports on Instagram including the team's reports for LeBron James, Bradley Beal, and John Wall.

For James, there's not much to critique. He was considered a "good" ball handler in pick-and-roll situations and "excellent" as the screener who popped twice as often as he rolled, per the report. He was "elite" at finishing near the rim but an "average" mid-range shooter. Similarly, he was "good" as a three-point shooter off-the-dribble but just "average" in catch-and-shoot opportunities and much better shooting to his left compared to his right. He was an "excellent" shooter on the drive but an "average" passer while driving. Defensively, the Raptors considered him "below average" defending the ball handler or screener in pick-and-roll situations.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

With Wall, the scouting report suggests dropping in pick-and-roll coverage to prevent him from finishing at the rim. He was an "above average" finisher at the rim in 2018 who preferred to go left. He was a bad high-volume shooter from the mid-range and a below average three-point shooter off the dribble.

Beal, who was 24 at the time, was considered an "average" high volume isolation player and "average" pick-and-roll player. He was "good" finishing at the rim, "above average" on mid-range shots, "good" on catch-and-shoot looks, and "above average" on off-the-dribble threes. He was also considered "elite" when shooting against closeouts and "above average" when he dribbles.

The Raptors ultimately knocked off the Washington Wizards 4-2 in the first round but were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs.

Further Reading

Raptors task Eric Khoury as new 905 coach to discover the NBA's next basketball innovation

Nick Nurse acknowledges OG Anunoby wants a bigger role, says he 'certainly can help with that'

Projecting Raptors 2022-23 roster following Summer League

In This Article (2)

Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

USATSI_15759350_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Have 4th Highest Trade Odds for Donovan Mitchell, Vegas Says

By Aaron Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_17116076_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Celtics Offered Jaylen Brown in Kevin Durant Talks, Potentially Shaking Up Eastern Conference

By Aaron RoseJul 25, 2022 9:10 AM EDT
USATSI_15759978_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Raptors Among Several Teams to Express Interest in Donovan Mitchell

By Aaron RoseJul 25, 2022 8:46 AM EDT
USATSI_17358215_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Nets' Asking Price for Kevin Durant is So High Nobody Can Afford to Pay it

By All Raptors StaffJul 21, 2022 5:31 PM EDT
Image
News

Raptors Task Eric Khoury as New 905 Coach to Discover the NBA's Next Basketball Innovation

By Aaron RoseJul 21, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
USATSI_18670008_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Christian Koloko Has Been 'As Advertised' With 'Amazing' Defense, New 905 Coach Says

By Aaron RoseJul 21, 2022 8:50 AM EDT
USATSI_18153478_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Nick Nurse Acknowledges OG Anunoby Wants a Bigger Role, Says He 'Certainly Can Help with That'

By Aaron RoseJul 21, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
USATSI_10047616_168390270_lowres
News

Jonas Valanciunas Hilariously Impersonates LeBron James During Game of Charades

By Aaron RoseJul 20, 2022 1:54 PM EDT