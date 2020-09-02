Raptors Lose by an Inch in Game 2 against Celtics

Sometimes it's a game of inches.

That's what the Toronto Raptors learned Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.

After squandering an eight-point fourth-quarter lead, the Raptors had a chance to tie it up late. They went to their lead scorer Pascal Siakam in the final seconds, hoping to erase a three-point Celtics lead, but Siakam's foot was one size too big, coming down just out of bounds and allowing the Celtics to clinch a 2-0 series lead with a 102-99 victory in Game 2.

None of it would have been possible for the Celtics if not for a herculean fourth quarter from Marcus Smart. The Celtics' 26-year-old wing started the game 1-for-5 from beyond the arc but came out to start the fourth quarter on fire, nailing five straight 3-pointers to turn an eight-point Raptors lead into a one-point Celtics advantage.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum had a chance to put the Celtics up six with just over a minute to go, but with OG Anunoby guarding him, he extended his arm, pushing off and getting called for the offensive foul. It was the lone lowlight for Tatum in an otherwise remarkable night. He turned around in frustration, gesturing in disgust and getting called for a technical.

It opened the door for a Raptors comeback, as Kyle Lowry pulled Toronto to within three.

But that comeback was not to be.

The loss squandered a remarkable scoring performance from Anunoby who set a career-high with 20 points, the most of any Raptors player. He nailed four 3-pointers in the game and looked fluid scoring at the rim.

The big Raptors' fourth-quarter lead came thanks to an 11-0 run in the third quarter, sparked by a Serge Ibaka 3-pointer and culminating in a transition layup from Fred VanVleet and a free throw from Siakam after Nick Nurse got a foul call overturned.

Buzzer Beater:

Siakam ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer over Jaylen Brown from way behind the arc.

Moment of the pre-game:

Prior to the game, the Sportsnet broadcast showed Fred VanVleet's daughter Sanaa waiting to presumably her father before Game 2.

Raptors players were allowed to have their family members join them in the NBA bubble on Monday.

Up Next:

The Raptors will tip off Game 3 against the Celtics on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.