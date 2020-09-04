SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Raptors Find Unlikely Hero in Anunoby

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors may not have Kawhi Leonard this year, but they do have OG Anunoby.

Just when all looked lost for the Raptors, down two points with 0.5 to go on the clock, the Raptors turned to the most unlikely of heroes for the game-winner.

Kyle Lowry threw a cross-court pass to Anunoby who put up a prayer from the left corner, a high-arching 3-pointer.

Bucket.

And the Raptors are still alive, defeating the Boston Celtics 104-103 to clinch Game 3 to pull the series to 2-1.

The Anunoby shot sealed a night that Lowry showed exactly what he has meant to the Raptors organization for eight years. He played 46 minutes in Game 3, the most of any player, and was relentless throughout. 

The 34-year-old Lowry started the game showing the same kind of determination he flashed to start Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He led off the game attacking the rim for an and-1 and scored eight of the team's first 10 points.

Right by his side was Fred VanVleet who broke out of his shooting slump, nailing five 3-pointers including a pair to start the fourth quarter to give the Raptors a one-point lead.

Boston's Kemba Walker picked up right where he left off in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, scoring 17 points in the first quarter alone. Whenever the Raptors dropped their bigs in pick-and-roll coverage, Walker went to his killer pull-up, drilling baskets one after another. He finished the night with a team-high 29 points.

Up Next:

Game 4 will tip-off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Thoughts: Shot Making, Playing Smart, Adjustments

The Raptors are in desperate need of a victory in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. Expect adjustments to be made as Toronto hopes for its shots to fall

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors Among "Frontrunners" for Giannis

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are believed to be frontrunners for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Yahoo.

Aaron Rose

Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash as New Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets announced the hiring of Canadian Steve Nash as their new head coach Thursday

Aaron Rose

L2M Report Confirms Smart's No-Call on Siakam

The NBA's L2M report confirms the no-call by the Celtics' Marcus Smart on Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam in the final seconds

Aaron Rose

Half-court Issues Continue to Plague Raptors

The Raptors half-court struggles have persisted throughout the playoffs and now the Celtics are taking advantage

Aaron Rose

Searching for Raptors' Optimism Down 0-2

The Raptors need to get hot in a hurry and hope the shooting pendulum swings away from the Boston Celtics as Game 3 approaches

Aaron Rose

Raptors Lose by an Inch in Game 2 Against Celtics

The Toronto Raptors were an inch out of bounds, costing them a golden chance to win Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Siakam, Starting Hot, & Stopping Corner 3s

The Toronto Raptors will need more out of Pascal Siakam as they look to start hot in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors & Murray Garnering Attention with Canadian Ratings Boost

Toronto Raptors' TV ratings were up nearly a quarter in the first round of the playoffs while Jamal Murray continues to attract attention with the Nuggets

Aaron Rose

Marc Gasol's 3-Point Shooting Has Been Off Since NBA's Return

Raptors' big Marc Gasol has struggled with his 3-point shooting and teams have begun to adapt since the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus

Aaron Rose