Raptors Find Unlikely Hero in Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors may not have Kawhi Leonard this year, but they do have OG Anunoby.

Just when all looked lost for the Raptors, down two points with 0.5 to go on the clock, the Raptors turned to the most unlikely of heroes for the game-winner.

Kyle Lowry threw a cross-court pass to Anunoby who put up a prayer from the left corner, a high-arching 3-pointer.

Bucket.

And the Raptors are still alive, defeating the Boston Celtics 104-103 to clinch Game 3 to pull the series to 2-1.

The Anunoby shot sealed a night that Lowry showed exactly what he has meant to the Raptors organization for eight years. He played 46 minutes in Game 3, the most of any player, and was relentless throughout.

The 34-year-old Lowry started the game showing the same kind of determination he flashed to start Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He led off the game attacking the rim for an and-1 and scored eight of the team's first 10 points.

Right by his side was Fred VanVleet who broke out of his shooting slump, nailing five 3-pointers including a pair to start the fourth quarter to give the Raptors a one-point lead.

Boston's Kemba Walker picked up right where he left off in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, scoring 17 points in the first quarter alone. Whenever the Raptors dropped their bigs in pick-and-roll coverage, Walker went to his killer pull-up, drilling baskets one after another. He finished the night with a team-high 29 points.

Up Next:

Game 4 will tip-off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.