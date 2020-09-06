SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Siakam Answers Call as Raptors Even Series with Celtics

Aaron Rose

Pascal Siakam answered the call.

It wasn't always pretty for the Toronto Raptors' star forward. Frankly, it was probably pull-your-hair-out frustrating at times as he jacked up errant 3-pointers one after another. But when the Raptors needed him in a crucial Game 4 on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics, the 26-year-old responded, leading the Raptors to a 100-93 victory in Game 4.

It was one of the biggest games from Siakam's young career, scoring 23 points to stave off the daunting prospect of a 3-1 hole of which only 12 of 254 teams in NBA history have ever come back from.

His 3-pointers were ugly. He started the game taking seven straight 3s, making just one of them. It wasn't until the 3:52 mark of the second quarter that he attempted his first two-point field goal of the game, a made driving layup he followed up with another two-point bucket on the subsequent possession. Aside from the 3s, he looked dominant, attacking the rim and showing the kind of touch the Raptors' have been longing for throughout the playoffs.

He shot 8-for-10 from inside the arc and 2-for-13 from 3-point range, setting a new career-high for 3-pointers in a game.

shotchart (33)
NBA Stats

Then there was Kyle Lowry, the Raptors 34-year-old lead guard who followed up an all-time performance in Game 3 with another heroic game on Saturday. He started the evening scoring 11 of the team's first 14 points including six straight points for the Raptors all from the free-throw line.

He played almost the entire game once again, following up a 46-minute Game 3 with another 40-plus minute performance in Game 4. He finished the night with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, 3 assists shy of a triple-double.

Coming into Game 4, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was going to need a big performance from someone off the Raptors' bench. It was going to be a "wild card," he said, unsure of who exactly it might be. On Saturday, Serge Ibaka answered the call, scoring 18 points with four made 3-pointers. 

Up Next:

The Raptors will look to take a 3-2 series lead on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Thoughts: Energy, Fatigue, and Zone Defence

The Toronto Raptors will look to even their Eastern Conference semifinals series up at 2-2 when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4

Aaron Rose

L2M Report Says There Were 2 Missed Calls in Final Minutes of Game 3

The Toronto Raptors-Boston Celtics Game 3 had missed calls on both teams the NBA's L2M report says

Aaron Rose

by

RAPFANFAV

Lowry a One-of-a-Kind Player For Raptors

Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry can control his body and score in traffic like few other players his size in the NBA

Aaron Rose

Raptors Find Unlikely Hero in Anunoby

Raptors' forward OG Anunoby did his best Kawhi Leonard impression, nailing the game winner to down the Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Shot Making, Playing Smart, Adjustments

The Raptors are in desperate need of a victory in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. Expect adjustments to be made as Toronto hopes for its shots to fall

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors Among "Frontrunners" for Giannis

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are believed to be frontrunners for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Yahoo.

Aaron Rose

Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash as New Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets announced the hiring of Canadian Steve Nash as their new head coach Thursday

Aaron Rose

L2M Report Confirms Smart's No-Call on Siakam

The NBA's L2M report confirms the no-call by the Celtics' Marcus Smart on Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam in the final seconds

Aaron Rose

Half-court Issues Continue to Plague Raptors

The Raptors half-court struggles have persisted throughout the playoffs and now the Celtics are taking advantage

Aaron Rose

Searching for Raptors' Optimism Down 0-2

The Raptors need to get hot in a hurry and hope the shooting pendulum swings away from the Boston Celtics as Game 3 approaches

Aaron Rose