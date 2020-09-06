Siakam Answers Call as Raptors Even Series with Celtics

Pascal Siakam answered the call.

It wasn't always pretty for the Toronto Raptors' star forward. Frankly, it was probably pull-your-hair-out frustrating at times as he jacked up errant 3-pointers one after another. But when the Raptors needed him in a crucial Game 4 on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics, the 26-year-old responded, leading the Raptors to a 100-93 victory in Game 4.

It was one of the biggest games from Siakam's young career, scoring 23 points to stave off the daunting prospect of a 3-1 hole of which only 12 of 254 teams in NBA history have ever come back from.

His 3-pointers were ugly. He started the game taking seven straight 3s, making just one of them. It wasn't until the 3:52 mark of the second quarter that he attempted his first two-point field goal of the game, a made driving layup he followed up with another two-point bucket on the subsequent possession. Aside from the 3s, he looked dominant, attacking the rim and showing the kind of touch the Raptors' have been longing for throughout the playoffs.

He shot 8-for-10 from inside the arc and 2-for-13 from 3-point range, setting a new career-high for 3-pointers in a game.

NBA Stats

Then there was Kyle Lowry, the Raptors 34-year-old lead guard who followed up an all-time performance in Game 3 with another heroic game on Saturday. He started the evening scoring 11 of the team's first 14 points including six straight points for the Raptors all from the free-throw line.

He played almost the entire game once again, following up a 46-minute Game 3 with another 40-plus minute performance in Game 4. He finished the night with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, 3 assists shy of a triple-double.

Coming into Game 4, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was going to need a big performance from someone off the Raptors' bench. It was going to be a "wild card," he said, unsure of who exactly it might be. On Saturday, Serge Ibaka answered the call, scoring 18 points with four made 3-pointers.

Up Next:

The Raptors will look to take a 3-2 series lead on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.