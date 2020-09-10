Lowry Plays Hero As Raptors Force Game 7

What more can be said about Kyle Lowry?

For eight years he's been the foundation of the Toronto Raptors, turning a perennial bottom-dwelling franchise into one of the NBA's premier organizations. His career is littered with incredible playoff moments: Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Game 3 against the Celtics this year, and now Game 6 once again.

It's a list that was unthinkable just a few years ago when questions swirled about his ability to win in the playoffs. But now there can be no questioning Lowry's resume as he scored 33 points, including the game-winning fadeaway jumper over Kemba Walker, to seal a 125-122 overtime victory in a must-win Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

It started right from the first quarter from Lowry, who scored a four-point play to help invigorate the Raptors' offense early. A quarter later, with things quickly getting out of hand, he responded to a Nick Nurse timeout by attacking the rim, going right at Robert Williams III for a pull-up jumper.

Then, in winning time, he nailed a pair of 3-pointers to put the Raptors up five.

It was a lead the Raptors wouldn't hang onto, though. The halfcourt offensive struggles that had plagued Toronto all season reappeared late in the fourth quarter as the Raptors couldn't score a single bucket in the final four minutes of regulation.

With two seconds to go in regulation, OG Anunoby appeared to have an opportunity to give the Raptors a last-second lead. He went up for an alley-oop on the inbounds pass, but Jayson Tatum fouled him, stopping the inbound and giving the Celtics life.

Once overtime started, Norman Powell awoke from his playoff slumber. He had come into the game averaging just 8.6 points per game in the series. At times it was so ugly he was almost unplayable, forcing Nurse to use his starters for long minutes. But when the Raptors needed a hero in the clutch, Powell delivered, scoring 10 points in the final two overtime periods to clinch victory.

On a night highlighted by Lowry's performance, Toronto did it the way it had all season, using a committee approach to defeat opposing teams, with six players in double figures.

The first quarter was about as bad a quarter of basketball as Marc Gasol has played in his career. He continued to look hesitant offensively and when he did take shots, he missed. Late in the first, he missed a layup and appeared to try ripping his jersey in frustration. He was immediately subbed out and walked off the court and toward the locker room.

When he came out in the second half, he seemed to flip the switch. He nailed two 3-pointers in the third quarter, his first two of the series, and tallied eight points overall in 16 minutes.

It helped the Raptors come all the way back, eventually taking a six-point lead after a personal 9-0 run from Fred VanVleet.