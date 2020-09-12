The 2019-20 Toronto Raptors season was all about Pascal Siakam.

After losing Kawhi Leonard last offseason, all eyes turned to the 26-year-old Siakam to take the next step forward in his development, going from an impressive role player to an NBA star.

It wasn't going to be easy. Becoming a star, and then taking the subsequent leap into superstar status, is harder than any other improvement, but Siakam held his own.

Then the playoffs started and the difference between an NBA star and superstar became apparent. A 13-point, 5-turnover game from Siakam in a Game 7 92-87 loss to the Boston Celtics ended an incredible season on a sour note.

The Celtics showed that talent ultimately reigns supreme in the playoffs. For seven games the Raptors fought and clawed their way to even up an exhausting Eastern Conference semifinals, but even the champions couldn't out-do Boston's impressive trio of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

It came down to the wire for Toronto. Even when things looked all but over late in the fourth quarter, down by 10, the Raptors came storming back, clamping down on defence and making just enough shots to pull the game to within two.

Norman Powell had a chance to tie things up with just under a minute to go in regulation, but his layup couldn't fall. Seconds later it was Fred VanVleet who had an opportunity to tie up the game with a 3-pointer, but he couldn't shed Boston's Grant Williams, putting up a prayer that didn't hit the net.

For the Raptors, it was an uncharacteristically sloppy evening. They turned the ball over 18 times, repeatedly leading to Celtics points on the other end. It was too many missed opportunities for a team whose offence struggles so mighitly in the halfcourt.

The ugly night started early for Siakam, who missed his first three shots of the game before heading to the bench.

Through the first five games of the series, Toronto's bench had been a major weakness. But after a clutch performance from Powell in Game 6, the Raptors' bench came alive in Game 7. It helped erase a 12-point Celtics lead, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Matt Thomas and Serge Ibaka that gave Toronto a one-point lead.

The turnover troubles reared their ugly head in the second quarter, allowing the Celtics to climb out of a seven-point hole to take a six-point lead just before halftime.

But every time the Celtics had an opportunity to take a double-digit lead, the Raptors came back. It was a crucial stretch for the Raptors, who trimmed down Boston's lead even with Kyle Lowry on the bench. Once Lowry returned, he got right back to attacking the hoop, before Fred VanVleet put the Raptors ahead by one just before the end of the quarter.

But Tatum wouldn't let the Raptors pull ahead before the fourth, nailing a pull-up 3-pointer to put the Celtics back up.

Raptors Highlights of the Night:

Powell came off the bench early and helped whittle down a double-digit Celtics lead with a powerful coast-to-coast slam dunk in the first quarter.

Lowry did his best Steve Nash impression in the second quarter, pulling Daniel Theis just far enough away from the net to dish it inside to Ibaka for the easy two.