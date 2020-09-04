SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Lowry a One-of-a-Kind Player For Raptors

Aaron Rose

Kyle Lowry isn't supposed to be on an NBA basketball court.

Just looking at him there's nothing particularly impressive about the Toronto Raptors' 6-foot-nothing lead guard. He's well below the NBA's 6-foot-6 average height and while his weight — 196 pounds — suggests he's strong, but it's not eye-popping in a league full of athletic freaks.

Frankly, had he been born a little further south, he'd probably have ended up playing football. He does, after all, have the body of an NFL running back, as one scout pointed out back in 2009.

And yet, Lowry is able to make it work because of his brilliant ability to control his body, bouncing between bigger defenders like bumper cars as he drives to the hoop.

"I think that when you’re a little smaller and going up against guys that are centres or that are 6-10 and up you’ve got to be able to use different ways and tools and skills to be able to get the shot off," Raptors guard Norman Powell said of Lowry. "I think him and Fred [VanVleet] do a great job of that by negating [opposing bigs'] length by making contact and making it hard for them to jump and block their shots."

On Thursday, Lowry scored 20 points in the paint, the most of his career, according to NBA.com's John Schuhmann.

In the second quarter, Lowry jumped into the 6-foot-8, 237-pound Robert Williams III, creating just enough space to go up for the layup between Williams and the 6-foot-8 Jayson Tatum.

A quarter later, he did it again, using his quickness to beat Kemba Walker and his strength to drive right into the 6-foot-8, 245-pound Daniel Theis.

It's that ability to fearlessly pinball through the lane that allows Lowry to score in the paint over much taller defenders. And when you play 46 minutes in what was essentially a must-win game for Toronto, and you're 34 years old, nobody can question your toughness.

"You have heard me say many times, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anybody play the game harder, any place I’ve ever coached or watched a game or anything," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Lowry. "I don’t know of any higher compliment I can give the guy than that."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raptors Find Unlikely Hero in Anunoby

Raptors' forward OG Anunoby did his best Kawhi Leonard impression, nailing the game winner to down the Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Shot Making, Playing Smart, Adjustments

The Raptors are in desperate need of a victory in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. Expect adjustments to be made as Toronto hopes for its shots to fall

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors Among "Frontrunners" for Giannis

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are believed to be frontrunners for Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to Yahoo.

Aaron Rose

Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash as New Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets announced the hiring of Canadian Steve Nash as their new head coach Thursday

Aaron Rose

L2M Report Confirms Smart's No-Call on Siakam

The NBA's L2M report confirms the no-call by the Celtics' Marcus Smart on Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam in the final seconds

Aaron Rose

Half-court Issues Continue to Plague Raptors

The Raptors half-court struggles have persisted throughout the playoffs and now the Celtics are taking advantage

Aaron Rose

Searching for Raptors' Optimism Down 0-2

The Raptors need to get hot in a hurry and hope the shooting pendulum swings away from the Boston Celtics as Game 3 approaches

Aaron Rose

Raptors Lose by an Inch in Game 2 Against Celtics

The Toronto Raptors were an inch out of bounds, costing them a golden chance to win Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Siakam, Starting Hot, & Stopping Corner 3s

The Toronto Raptors will need more out of Pascal Siakam as they look to start hot in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors & Murray Garnering Attention with Canadian Ratings Boost

Toronto Raptors' TV ratings were up nearly a quarter in the first round of the playoffs while Jamal Murray continues to attract attention with the Nuggets

Aaron Rose