SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Marc Gasol's 3-Point Shooting Has Been Off Since NBA's Return

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors were just out of sync all afternoon Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

They turned in one of their worst offensive performances of the season and couldn't get anything going in the halfcourt, scoring just 73.8 points per 100 halfcourt possessions, their fifth-worst performance in the halfcourt this year, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Prior to the playoffs, I wrote about how Marc Gasol would be one of the keys to opening up the Raptors' halfcourt offense. He does a phenomenal job passing the ball and his nearly 40% 3-point shooting in the regular season creates space for Toronto's other scorers.

The problem lately has been Gasol's inability to make 3-point shots with any regularity. He's shooting just 9-for-35 (25.7%) since the NBA returned from the COVID-19 pandemic, almost a 15% drop off from the 40.3% he was shooting before the hiatus.

It's allowed opponents to sag off of him when he's on the perimeter without much concern for his ability to make them pay for their defensive decisions.

Against the Celtics, Gasol took three 3-point shots, all of which were classified as "Wide Open" by NBA.com, meaning the nearest defender was six-plus feet away from him according to the league's play tracking metrics. He missed all three of the shots.

While one bad shooting night isn't cause for concern, it's been a bit of a trend lately for Gasol who is shooting just 22.6% on "Wide Open" 3-pointers since the pandemic, compared to 42.5% before the break.

Why exactly that is remains a little unclear. Maybe it's just an extended slump for Gasol or maybe his 10-plus pound weight loss over the break is throwing his mechanics off a little bit. 

Either way, Gasol didn't really have an answer for why he's been in a funk.

"Just got to keep shooting," he said. "When you’re open, you shoot ‘em and shoot ‘em with rhythm and follow through. ... If that’s the read you take on a 3-point shot, you’re open and you feel good, you take it. If that’s not it, you quickly change your mind and play to the next action.

Ultimately, if the Raptors are going to succeed in the playoffs, they're going to need their big Spaniard to start making defences pay when they leave him open.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Slump Continues for Siakam but Reasons For Optimism Linger

Toronto Raptors' star Pascal Siakam has been taking good shots, even if didn't drop in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Celtics Never let Raptors get Close in Game 1 Blowout

The Toronto Raptors fell behind early and never recovered in a Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Siakam vs. Tatum, Versatility, and Rust

The Toronto Raptors will need a big performance from Pascal Siakam if they're going to beat the versatile Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Lowry Available vs. Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will play in Sunday's Game 1 opener against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Series Preview: Raptors and Celtics Battle in Even Matchup

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics are about as even as it gets as the two teams prepare for Sunday's Game 1

Aaron Rose

Emotional Week for Nurse and the Raptors

Raptors coach Nick Nurse recounts an emotional week as Toronto returns to practice ahead of Game 1 against the Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors to Play Celtics in Game 1 on Sunday

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics Game 1 will be played at 1 p.m.

Aaron Rose

by

wave99

NBA Playoffs to Resume Saturday With Social Justice Mandate

The NBA playoffs will officially resume Saturday with the understanding that the league and its players will continue the fight for social change

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors Playoffs Will Continue Amid Social Change Discussions

The Toronto Raptors season will reportedly continue this week as NBA players continue to discuss creating social change

Aaron Rose

by

RAPFANFAV

NBA Postpones All Games following Bucks' boycott

The NBA postponed all games Wednesday following the Milwaukee Bucks' protest of Game 5

Aaron Rose

by

RAPFANFAV