SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

L2M Report Confirms Officials Calls

Aaron Rose

NBA officials came under some scrutiny after the Toronto Raptors' 102-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The biggest storyline from the first half of the game was the disparity in foul calls. The Raptors did not take a single trip to the line in the first half while the Celtics shot nine free throws, making all nine.

After the game Raptors coach Nick Nurse was not pleased with the free throw distribution, particularly the fact that Jayson Tatum took 14 trips to the line while the Raptors only took 19 free throw shots as a team.

"He shoots 14 free throws which is as much as our whole team shoots," Nurse said. "That’s the frustrating part."

Late in the game, there was a questionable no-call on Marcus Smart that could have tilted the game in the Raptors' favour. It came with just over 30 seconds to go in regulation when Pascal Siakam tried to drive past Smart and score in isolation.

It's a little tough to see from that angle, but regardless, Nurse was quite unhappy after the game.

"I think Smart fouled the sh*t out of him on the one," he said.

Well, according to the NBA's Last Two Minutes report, the officials got the no-call right.

"Smart (BOS) is moving laterally as body contact is initiated by Siakam (TOR) after his gather, which Smart absorbs. Smart then uses his right forearm to cleanly strip Siakam of the ball," the report states.

The report actually confirms all 24 calls and no-calls that were made in the final two minutes of the game. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Half-court Issues Continue to Plague Raptors

The Raptors half-court struggles have persisted throughout the playoffs and now the Celtics are taking advantage

Aaron Rose

Searching for Raptors' Optimism Down 0-2

The Raptors need to get hot in a hurry and hope the shooting pendulum swings away from the Boston Celtics as Game 3 approaches

Aaron Rose

Raptors Lose by an Inch in Game 2 Against Celtics

The Toronto Raptors were an inch out of bounds, costing them a golden chance to win Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Siakam, Starting Hot, & Stopping Corner 3s

The Toronto Raptors will need more out of Pascal Siakam as they look to start hot in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors & Murray Garnering Attention with Canadian Ratings Boost

Toronto Raptors' TV ratings were up nearly a quarter in the first round of the playoffs while Jamal Murray continues to attract attention with the Nuggets

Aaron Rose

Marc Gasol's 3-Point Shooting Has Been Off Since NBA's Return

Raptors' big Marc Gasol has struggled with his 3-point shooting and teams have begun to adapt since the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus

Aaron Rose

Slump Continues for Siakam but Reasons For Optimism Linger

Toronto Raptors' star Pascal Siakam has been taking good shots, even if didn't drop in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Celtics Never let Raptors get Close in Game 1 Blowout

The Toronto Raptors fell behind early and never recovered in a Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Siakam vs. Tatum, Versatility, and Rust

The Toronto Raptors will need a big performance from Pascal Siakam if they're going to beat the versatile Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Lowry Available vs. Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will play in Sunday's Game 1 opener against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose