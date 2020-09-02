NBA officials came under some scrutiny after the Toronto Raptors' 102-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

The biggest storyline from the first half of the game was the disparity in foul calls. The Raptors did not take a single trip to the line in the first half while the Celtics shot nine free throws, making all nine.

After the game Raptors coach Nick Nurse was not pleased with the free throw distribution, particularly the fact that Jayson Tatum took 14 trips to the line while the Raptors only took 19 free throw shots as a team.

"He shoots 14 free throws which is as much as our whole team shoots," Nurse said. "That’s the frustrating part."

Late in the game, there was a questionable no-call on Marcus Smart that could have tilted the game in the Raptors' favour. It came with just over 30 seconds to go in regulation when Pascal Siakam tried to drive past Smart and score in isolation.

It's a little tough to see from that angle, but regardless, Nurse was quite unhappy after the game.

"I think Smart fouled the sh*t out of him on the one," he said.

Well, according to the NBA's Last Two Minutes report, the officials got the no-call right.

"Smart (BOS) is moving laterally as body contact is initiated by Siakam (TOR) after his gather, which Smart absorbs. Smart then uses his right forearm to cleanly strip Siakam of the ball," the report states.

The report actually confirms all 24 calls and no-calls that were made in the final two minutes of the game.