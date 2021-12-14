Nets Add 4 Players in COVID Protocols While Kevin Durant Pops Up as Questionable

Things are starting to get pretty bleak around the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets now have five players in the league's Health & Safety protocols for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors following Paul Millsap's positive COVID test and more recently the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter, and James Johnson to the COVID list. With Kevin Durant now listed as questionable with an ankle sprain, the Nets could be down to just nine active players.

The Raptors, meanwhile, are battling their own injury and COVID issues with Precious Achiuwa still in Health & Safety protocols due to a close contact at the December 5 Giants of Africa event. Dalano Banton is expected to miss Tuesday's game from what the team said was a non-COVID illness that forced him to exit Monday's game at halftime. Khem Birch and OG Anunoby remain out and aren't expected to return any time soon.

Fortunately, the Raptors will get a bit of a break following Tuesday's game having had Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls postponed due to COVID issues in Chicago. That should give Achiuwa time to clear protocols and return to the court.

