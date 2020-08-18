SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Raptors not concerned about Siakam's play

Aaron Rose

If there was any concern about Pascal Siakam's play entering the postseason, the Toronto Raptors' Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets certainly didn't put those worries to rest.

Siakam came into this year's playoffs in a bit of a rut. He averaged 16.9 points on just over 39% shooting in the NBA bubble, a sizeable drop off from the 23.6 points on nearly 46% shooting he averaged pre-pandemic.

It wasn't any cause for concern within the organization, but Monday's blowout victory over the Nets didn't necessarily put that narrative to rest.

Siakam went 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-4 from deep against Brooklyn for 18 points. It's hard to complain about a double-double considering Siakam recorded 11 rebounds, but it wasn't a particularly efficient game from the Raptors' 26-year-old forward.

“The tempo he is playing at I’m not crazy about,” Nurse told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. “He’s got opportunities right when he gets the ball and he’s hesitant to play on the catch. He’s letting the defense reload on him. He’s got to get back to being more of a fast-type player. He’s overanalyzing a little bit. Which is OK—there are times when he has got to analyze what’s happening, with where is the double coming from, where is the help coming from. I think if he wants to get easier chances, he has to play faster.”

Still, there's no concern for Nurse right now.

“There are some opportunities there for him that we hope to get going,” Nurse said. “But we’re not really that worried about it. It’s not like he has to score … and he had enough opportunities within the flow of the game yesterday that he probably didn’t take advantage of. I don’t want to make too big a deal about it.”

For Fred VanVleet any questions about Siakam's recent struggles or ability to be the team's top scoring option are borderline offensive.

"I think our record’s 8-1, man, to be honest with you, I’m tired of answering that question, no disrespect to you or anybody else but Pascal’s good," VanVleet said Monday. "I think we’ve got a great team of guys who are not really worried about the bottom line, not worried about what the stat line looks like after the game, just about getting wins and losses." 

As long as the Raptors keep winning, it's tough to question what's working, but if things turn, the team's concern level might be heightened.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fred VanVleet's extended range frustrated Nets' defense

Raptors' offensive spacing at its best when Fred VanVleet is nailing shots well beyond the 3-point line like he did against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1

Aaron Rose

Raptors turn LeVert into passer with swarming defense

The Raptors turned Caris LeVert into a passer with their swarming defense in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Aaron Rose

VanVleet unstoppable as Raptors roll in Game 1

Raptors' Fred VanVleet shows no signs of slowing down in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets

Aaron Rose

Three Things: Game 1, Stopping LeVert, Getting Siakam Going

The Raptors will try to avoid Game 1 voodoo against the Brooklyn Nets. It'll come down to stopping Caris LeVert and getting Pascal Siakam going in the series.

Aaron Rose

Vegas bettors backing Raptors as playoffs start

The Raptors as Vegas' hottest pick to win the NBA title this year with nearly 30 percent of all bets coming in on Toronto

Aaron Rose

Raptors enter with the playoffs with a wealth of experience

Raptors return to the playoffs as NBA champions with a plenty of playoff experience

Aaron Rose

Raptors confident in their playoff No. 1

The Toronto Raptors aren't worried about Pascal Siakam's ability to be the top scoring option when the playoffs start

Aaron Rose

Series Preview: Raptors should have no trouble with Nets

The Toronto Raptors have talent, health and experience on their side heading into the playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets

Aaron Rose

Raptors conclude winningest season in franchise history

The Raptors wrapped up their winningest season in franchise history with a victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Aaron Rose

Bench Minutes, Griffin, and Injury Update

The Raptors will once again play heavy bench minutes, Nick Nurse comments on Adrian Griffin, Chris Boucher will take on Bol Bol

Aaron Rose