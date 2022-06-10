Scottie Barnes' Love For Toronto Goes Back to his High School Days Playing Alongside Caleb Houstan

By now Scottie Barnes is well aware of all the so-called 'Toronto mans' lingo.

Long before Barnes joined the Toronto Raptors as the fourth overall pick in 2021, the Florida native was getting a lesson in Toronto flair at Montverde Academy, playing alongside a pair of Canadians, Caleb Houstan and Ryan Nembhard.

"It’s kind of ironic because we were always talking about Toronto in high school and then he got drafted to Toronto," said Houstan who spent Friday morning at the OVO Athletic Center working out for the Raptors ahead of the NBA Draft.

Barnes and Houstan are both of Jamaican background and it wasn't long before the two Canadians began teaching the eventual Raptors forward all about Toronto's Jamaican flavor.

"That's my guy," Houstan said. "I was watching him all year. Real proud of him."

Not much has changed over the past couple of years since Barnes left Montverde a year ahead of Houstan. He's the same energetic, fun teammate both on and off the court, Houstan said.

Barnes has now taken his Toronto slang online where he's using it during NBA 2K games on Twitch, calling his opponent a "waste yute" earlier in the week.

Prior to Barnes' rookie season, he shocked Raptors rookie Dalano Banton with his knowledge of Toronto slang in a social media video for the Raptors.

Barnes credited his Canadian friends for teaching him the Toronto lingo.

