Raptors vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday's Game
The Toronto Raptors have had a brief break after the culmination of the West Coast road trip, but now it's right back to work with the Charlotte Hornets coming to town Thursday. It'll be the third time the Raptors have played the Hornets dating back to their two preseason games. Just like back then, it'll be a two-game series with the Hornets staying over in Tampa on Friday for another rendezvous on Saturday.
The road trip wasn't particularly nice to the Raptors who sit at 2-8 on the season. While they certainly had plenty of moral victories, the losses are beginning to pile up and Toronto needs to get back on track in a hurry. The Hornets could offer an opportunity to do that considering it'll be the second half of a back-to-back for Charlotte and the Hornets could be without Gordon Hayward who exited Wednesday night's game early with a hip injury.
Even with former Raptors centre Bismack Biyombo protecting the paint for Charlotte, don't be surprised if Toronto makes a lineup change. The 6-foot-8 Biyombo is a little undersized for his position which could bode well for Chris Boucher who has looked stellar lately.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets
Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST.
Location: Amalie Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Hornets TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Southeast
Hornets Listen: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Hornets Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Raptors -8
Moneyline: TOR -318, CHA +262
O/U: 221.5
