Raptors vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will have an opportunity to get back on track against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night in Tampa

The Toronto Raptors have had a brief break after the culmination of the West Coast road trip, but now it's right back to work with the Charlotte Hornets coming to town Thursday. It'll be the third time the Raptors have played the Hornets dating back to their two preseason games. Just like back then, it'll be a two-game series with the Hornets staying over in Tampa on Friday for another rendezvous on Saturday.

The road trip wasn't particularly nice to the Raptors who sit at 2-8 on the season. While they certainly had plenty of moral victories, the losses are beginning to pile up and Toronto needs to get back on track in a hurry. The Hornets could offer an opportunity to do that considering it'll be the second half of a back-to-back for Charlotte and the Hornets could be without Gordon Hayward who exited Wednesday night's game early with a hip injury.

Even with former Raptors centre Bismack Biyombo protecting the paint for Charlotte, don't be surprised if Toronto makes a lineup change. The 6-foot-8 Biyombo is a little undersized for his position which could bode well for Chris Boucher who has looked stellar lately.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Hornets TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Southeast

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

Hornets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -8

Moneyline: TOR -318, CHA +262

O/U: 221.5

Odds provided by Covers

Further Reading:

Pascal Siakam is back playing like his old self

What should the Raptors do now that James Harden is a Net?

Starting Chris Boucher might not be such an easy decision for the Raptors