OG Anunoby Continues to Thrive but Nets Too Much for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have seen some significant offensive development from OG Anunoby, but his 5th straight 20-point performance couldn't top the Brooklyn Nets

There were two Toronto Raptors teams on the court Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. One that had OG Anunoby and found success and another one without the 23-year-old defensive difference-maker.

Had it not been a back-to-back and had Anunoby not dealt with foul trouble in the first half, things could have been different for Toronto. When Anunoby was on the court the Raptors looked like they could contend with Brooklyn for the better part of the night, but Anunoby couldn't do everything for Toronto and eventually the Raptors just ran out of gas, falling 116-103 in Tampa.

At this point in the season, it's the development of players like Anunoby that the Raptors should be excited about. He's continued to show offensive development and he's begun to find the consistency Raptors coach Nick Nurse always talks about.

"He's doing a lot more," Nurse said, "starting the drive, getting by as initial defender, he's doing good at getting on balance and using his body down there. He's fairly crafty."

Anunoby has been able to limit those disappointing offensive nights lately while stringing together five straight 20-plus point performances including a 21-point night against Brooklyn

"He’s getting better each day, he’s getting better every game, when he has a good game he’s coming back the next day and getting his work in, seeing where he can be better, asking a tonne of questions, being very open and approachable and being a great teammate," VanVleet said. "He’s definitely turning that corner that you have to turn as a young player to go from potential to actually realizing that potential in real time."

But it wasn't just his scoring arsenal that was so impressive against the Nets. He tied a career-high with six assists mixing in a few tough passes to go with the easy smart ones.

After falling behind early in the third quarter, the Raptors turned to their bench for a little energy. Out came Fred VanVleet and in came Toronto's newest closer, Malachi Flynn. Seconds later Flynn nailed a 3-pointer and it wasn't long before the Raptors found themselves up six early in the fourth.

"I think that little group had a nice little string there," Nurse said. "I thought Malachi was very good tonight. He made a couple of tough moves. He got into the paint, he made some good hard drives, and he was feisty on defense too."

It was a lead Toronto couldn't hold. While the Raptors did a good job of holding Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in check, it was the Nets' non-superstars that Toronto couldn't stop. The Nets got 38 points off the bench compared to just 24 for the Raptors.

With the loss, the Raptors will fall 1.5 games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Up Next: Denver Nuggets

The Raptors will have the day off Wednesday to make the cross-country trip over to Denver to start their week-long West Coast road trip.