Report: Raptors Have 'Many' of NBA's 7 New COVID-19 Cases

The Toronto Raptors reportedly have "many" of the NBA's seven new positive cases of COVID-19, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Wednesday night.

The league announced seven new COVID-19 cases were found from the 456 players tested since February 24.

The Raptors COVID-19 issues first popped up last Friday when Pascal Siakam, Nick Nurse, and five members of Toronto's coaching staff were placed in the NBA's Health and Safety protocols.

Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported at the time that one member of Toronto's coaching staff had indeed tested positive and Siakam was awaiting the results of an inconclusive test.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Siakam would be out through the NBA All-Star Break due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

After two consecutive game postponements, the Raptors ruled out OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, Patrick McCaw, Malachi Flynn, and one unnamed staff member who were all admitted into NBA quarantine protocol.

For privacy reasons, the organization will not release information about who has contracted the virus and who is a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

The internal COVID-19 spread reportedly arose due to inconsistent mask-wearing from coaching staff members, Charania reported Wednesday.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster was asked on Tuesday night if the organization would do anything differently in the future having been through this COVID-19 issue.

"I don’t think it’s anything too complicated or rocket science. I think as we are learning to live with this virus, I think it’s the things you hear from Public Health which is - wear your mask - stay socially distanced, don’t gather in small spaces. I think that’s it," he said. "Maybe more of it is enforcement and maybe a keener eye towards it as opposed to anything new or really groundbreaking.

“There hasn’t been an edict from the NBA to do this or that. It’s just continue to do the things that we are doing and maybe be a bit more diligent about it."

After a five-day layoff, the Raptors will return to the court on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

