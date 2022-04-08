Skip to main content
Danny Green Gifts Scottie Barnes His Championship Jacket

Former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green gifted his 2019 championship jacket to Scottie Barnes who wore it well Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers

Danny Green may have finally received his 2019 Toronto Raptors championship ring, but that championship jacket of his is never coming back.

For whatever reason, the jacket had been sitting in Toronto with Green's championship ring since 2019 when Scottie Barnes decided to try it on during the preseason. He wasn't going to take the ring, of course, but the jacket seemed like fair game.

"He was like I need this jacket in my life," Green recalled on his podcast Inside the Green Room with Danny Green. "He was super hyped about the jacket."

The jacket has Green's name engraved in gold on the right arm to signify that it is indeed his jacket. Barnes, however, didn't seem to care and Green was willing to part ways with the jacket.

"He's a very good young potential talent in this league. So I look at him as a little brother now," Green said post-game. "I think he's going to do some big things."

Barnes wore the jacket to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers to honor Green who did receive his ring and was honored with a tribute video pre-game.

"He looked great," Green added. "He was representing me well."

It likely won't be the last time the two see each other this season. Toronto's victory over the 76ers has just about solidified the Raptors into the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with Philadelphia most likely to finish fourth with a first-round playoff matchup on the horizon.

