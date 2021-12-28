Darius Garland Enters COVID Protocols 2 Days After Playing Raptors

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland has reportedly entered COVID protocols just two days after playing the Toronto Raptors
    Just two days after playing the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland is reportedly entering COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols.

    It marks the fourth straight game in which a player has entered Health & Safety protocols following a game against the Raptors who have been battling their own COVID-19 issues. Toronto had 10 players in protocols when they played in Cleveland the other night including their top seven scorers.

    The Cavaliers have been battling their own outbreak as of late. They had seven players in protocols against the Raptors, though Evan Mobley has tested out and is reportedly cleared to return Tuesday night.

    Toronto has not added anyone new to COVID-19 protocols as of Tuesday afternoon. Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, and Gary Trent Jr. have all tested out of Health & Safety protocols and are questionable to return Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Only Yuta Watanabe, Chris Boucher, and Svi Mykhailiuk have somehow managed to avoid Health & Safety protocols this season.

