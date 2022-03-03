Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pistons

The Toronto Raptors will look to avoid a season sweep from Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Those pesky Detroit Pistons are up next for the Toronto Raptors who will look to avoid the season sweep Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET against Dwane Casey and company.

What to Watch For

  • Casey beating the Raptors has become a bit of a joke by now. Two of Detroit's 15 wins this season have come against Toronto, most recently in a 103-87 blowout. The Pistons always have a little extra something for the Raptors and Toronto better be ready for that because getting swept by Detroit would be a very ugly look.
  • Fred VanVleet's status remains questionable for Thursday, but regardless of his availability, the Raptors should continue to give Malachi Flynn some significant rotation minutes. The sophomore guard has been a difference maker in back-to-back games for the Raptors and has earned playing time even when VanVleet returns.
  • Cade Cunningham has jumped Scottie Barnes for the second-best Rookie of the Year odds. Cunningham has been asked to carry a little more of the offensive workload than his Raptors counterpart, but with the way Barnes has played lately, that could flip at any moment.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed VanVleet and OG Anunoby as questionable. DJ Wilson is out.

The Pistons have listed Hamidou Diallo as probable and Marvin Bagley III as doubtful.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -8.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 217.5.

