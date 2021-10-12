Drake Shares Kawhi Leonard's Thoughts About his Toronto Raptors Tenure

Could a Toronto Raptors reunion with Kawhi Leonard be in the cards at some point down the road?

No. Probably not. But, according to Drake, the former Raptors superstar still has a soft spot for Toronto.

"I'll tell you honestly one thing about Kawhi that I could tell the people, whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and just always says how much he misses the fans and the city," Drake said on Monday night's Raptors preseason broadcast. "So you know that's my guy honestly he is really grateful for his time here."

It's no secret that Drake and Leonard are close friends. The Toronto rapper somehow got Leonard to dance in his new song Way 2 Sexy. He couldn't, however, get Leonard to re-sign with the Raptors back in 2019 following Toronto's NBA Championship nor this summer when Leonard briefly hit free agency before re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard can hit free agency again in 2025, but I certainly wouldn't count on him returning to Toronto even if he truly does love the city.

Further Reading

Projecting final roster cuts with one Raptors preseason game to go

Precious Achiuwa continues to impress as Raptors cruise past Rockets

Khem Birch back & feeling better after bout with COVID-19