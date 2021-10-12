    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Drake Shares Kawhi Leonard's Thoughts About his Toronto Raptors Tenure

    The Toronto Raptors will always hold a special place in Kawhi Leonard's heart, Drake said during Monday's broadcast
    Author:

    Could a Toronto Raptors reunion with Kawhi Leonard be in the cards at some point down the road?

    No. Probably not. But, according to Drake, the former Raptors superstar still has a soft spot for Toronto.

    "I'll tell you honestly one thing about Kawhi that I could tell the people, whenever I see him, he expresses the utmost gratitude and just always says how much he misses the fans and the city," Drake said on Monday night's Raptors preseason broadcast. "So you know that's my guy honestly he is really grateful for his time here."

    It's no secret that Drake and Leonard are close friends. The Toronto rapper somehow got Leonard to dance in his new song Way 2 Sexy. He couldn't, however, get Leonard to re-sign with the Raptors back in 2019 following Toronto's NBA Championship nor this summer when Leonard briefly hit free agency before re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Recommended Articles

    Leonard can hit free agency again in 2025, but I certainly wouldn't count on him returning to Toronto even if he truly does love the city.

    Further Reading

    Projecting final roster cuts with one Raptors preseason game to go

    Precious Achiuwa continues to impress as Raptors cruise past Rockets

    Khem Birch back & feeling better after bout with COVID-19

    USATSI_16937639_168390270_lowres
    News

    Drake Shares Kawhi Leonard's Thoughts About his Toronto Raptors Tenure

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16892792_168390270_lowres
    News

    Projecting Final Roster Cuts With One Raptors Preseason Game to Go

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16026716_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason at Wizards

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16936597_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa Continues to Impress as Raptors Cruise Past Rockets

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16892814_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Want to Get Longer Looks at Players Fighting for Roster Spots

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16085470_168390270_lowres (3)
    News

    Khem Birch Back & Feeling Better After Bout with COVID-19

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_15636958_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason vs. Rockets

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16925468_168390270_lowres
    News

    Takeaways From Raptors' Up and Down Preseason Loss to Celtics

    Oct 9, 2021