Raptors Extend General Manager Bobby Webster

The Toronto Raptors have officially extended general manager Bobby Webster on a multi-year contract, according to the team.

“I think everyone knows what Bobby brings to our organization: intelligence, poise, and creativity,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said via a team press release. “I’m very pleased that our team will continue to benefit from his many skills for seasons to come.”

The 37-year-old Webster has been the Raptors' general manager since 2017 when he replaced the departing Jeff Weltman. He's quickly become one of the best young general managers in the NBA and was considered a priority extension by Ujiri during this past offseason.

“It’s great to be able to continue the work of building the next Raptor championship team – a goal which is part of our organizational DNA,” Webster said via press release. “I’m grateful to Larry Tanenbaum, MLSE ownership and leadership, our great players and staff, and the people of Toronto for making this my home for the past years, and for the future.”

With Webster locked up for the long term, the organization's attention will now shift to ensuring Ujiri remains team president as he nears the end of his contract this offseason.

There are expected to be further negotiations with Ujiri about an extension in the future, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The terms of Webster's contract will not be announced due to team policy.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet becomes most efficient 50-point scorer in NBA history

Kyle Lowry's leadership was on full display Tuesday night against the Magic

Yuta Watanabe is making the most out of his Raptors opportunity