Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Both Questionable, OG Anunoby Out vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are nearing a major point guard problem.

The team has listed both Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. VanVleet, who has missed four straight games, continues to battle a right knee injury, while Flynn has popped up on the injury report with left hamstring soreness, the team says.

Without the two, Toronto's point guard depth starts to get pretty bleak in a hurry. Dalano Banton, who has fallen out of the rotation lately, is the only quasi-point guard left on the roster aside from Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes who can lead the point as point forwards from time to time. Banton was Toronto's backup point guard early in the season, but he's fallen out of favor with the Raptors and saw less than one minute of action Friday night.

OG Anunoby remains out as he works his way back from a right ring finger fracture, though he did travel with the team on the six-game road trip that'll start Sunday.

D.J. Wilson, who joined the team on a 10-day contract, is still battling left knee soreness.

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse had said there was no timetable for VanVleet's return, but his questionable status is a sign that he's moving in the right direction after being ruled out immediately ahead of Friday's game.

